Let's take a look at the scores from Friday and Saturday across the spring sports postseason landscape.
Baseball
4A Sectional:
Independence 3 Mt. Juliet 0
Green Hill 4 Centennial 0; Centennial 6 Green Hill 3
Softball
3A Sectional
Soddy Daisy 7 Page 3
4A Sectional
Green Hill 7 Centennial 2
Nolensville 10 Beech 0
Soccer
3A Sectional
Brentwood 4 Hendersonville 0
Station Camp 1 Franklin 0
Division II-A
Lausanne 3 GCA 0
Division II-AA
Christian Brothers 3 Ensworth 2
CPA 1 McCallie 0
MBA 2 MUS 1 in overtime
Tennis
Division I-A Boys
Merrol Hyde 4 Fairview 0
Division I-AA Boys
Brentwood 4 Murfreesboro Central 0
Division I-AA Girls
Ravenwood 4 Murfreesboro Central 3
Division II-A Girls
St. George's 5 FRA 1
Division II-AA Girls
Hutchison 4 Lipscomb Academy 0
