Nolensville softball region celebration solo
Photo by David Russell

Let's take a look at the scores from Friday and Saturday across the spring sports postseason landscape. 

Baseball

4A Sectional:

Independence 3 Mt. Juliet 0

Green Hill 4 Centennial 0; Centennial 6 Green Hill 3

Softball

3A Sectional

Soddy Daisy 7 Page 3

4A Sectional

Green Hill 7 Centennial 2

Nolensville 10 Beech 0

Soccer

3A Sectional 

Brentwood 4 Hendersonville 0

Station Camp 1 Franklin 0

Division II-A

Lausanne 3 GCA 0

Division II-AA

Christian Brothers 3 Ensworth 2

CPA 1 McCallie 0

MBA 2 MUS 1 in overtime

Tennis

Division I-A Boys

Merrol Hyde 4 Fairview 0

Division I-AA Boys 

Brentwood 4 Murfreesboro Central 0

Division I-AA Girls 

Ravenwood 4 Murfreesboro Central 3

Division II-A Girls 

St. George's 5 FRA 1

Division II-AA Girls 

Hutchison 4 Lipscomb Academy 0