Destin Wade’s first career start at Kentucky was probably one he’d like to forget.
The former Summit quarterback threw two pick-sixes in the second quarter of a 21-0 loss to Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.
But Kentucky coach Mark Stoops didn’t lose faith in his freshman quarterback, who became the starter after Will Levis opted out.
“We came in here to compete to win, but I also wanted to let Destin play,” Stoops said. “I wanted to see the future and what it looks like, and give him an opportunity to just go out there and play ball and play it within the confines of our offense and our system.”
Wade’s troubles began when he overthrew Dane Key and freshman free safety Xavier Nwankpa intercepted the pass before returning it 52 yards for a touchdown, increasing Iowa’s lead to 14-0 with 11:57 left in the first half.
“For X to get that one, that was great in his first start,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Then cornerback Cooper DeJean ran in front of Barion Brown to intercept another pass and returned it 14 yards for a TD, building the Hawkeyes’ lead to 21-0 with 1:36 remaining in the first half.
“If you give our defense a chance, they might do some good things,” Ferentz said. “Both great plays.”
Iowa almost forced another turnover when defensive end Deontae Craig sacked Wade, but his fumble bounced out of bounds at the Kentucky 36-yard line with 11 seconds left in the half.
“Down a coordinator, he was put in a tough situation,” Stoops said. “He will learn from it without a doubt and we look forward to that in his growth.”
Kentucky fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello in late November.
Wade completed 16 of 30 passes for 98 yards. He also rushed for 29 yards on 16 carries.
“The (second interception), I’ll put on me,” Stoops said. “I won’t put that on Destin. I probably should have ran the ball there and got out of the half. Once we got that, it kind of put us in a really bad spot, but that’s the confidence I have in him and us and our future. Things are going to be fine.”
The Hawkeyes (8-5) sacked Wade four times and the Wildcats (7-6) converted only two of 18 third downs.
“There will be a lot of armchair quarterbacks that sit back and want to critique this guy, but I tell you right now let ’em go back there and play against that defense and see how easy that is,” Stoops said. “It’s a tough road to hoe. He manned up and did some good things. We needed to play very well around him, and I think there were certain areas where we fell short.”
Iowa’s defense recorded the first shutout in the bowl’s 24-year history.
Wade said he didn’t feel nervous entering the game.
“I felt confident going in there, but it’s football and things can go wrong or good,” Wade said. “That’s just how it is. Not really much nerves.”
Kentucky got shut out for the first time since October of 2019, a span of 42 games.
Kentucky freshman Barion Brown, a former Pearl-Cohn star, caught five passes for 24 yards, but none more than 10 yards.
He was targeted 16 times, more than any other receiver, but Wade couldn’t connect with him on the deep throws.
“I think it’s probably just more work probably,” Wade said. “It just has to be done. Reps, just getting used to the feeling like I haven’t thrown with him in a serious ballga