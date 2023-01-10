The deck was stacked against Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs.
Backing up rookie Malik Willis just three days after signing to the Titans active roster, Dobbs made his first career start only eight days into his Titans tenure. In his second start, Tennessee’s hopes of an AFC South title and trip to the postseason rested on his arm.
And though he performed admirably in Saturday’s 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — 20 of 29 for 179 yards, a touchdown, and an interception — Dobbs fell short of doing the improbable: leading a team he had been with no more than three weeks to a division championship.
“I expect myself to be ready for difficult situations,” Dobbs told reporters after the loss. “So, to be placed in this situation and to have to come in and play well ... I take pride in that, just with my mental disposition, how I work [and] how I prepare. I’m thankful for the opportunity. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. So, I hope there’s many more like it.”
In his two starts, Dobbs completed 40 of 68 passes for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he added 44 yards rushing on eight carries.
Although he had just 17 career pass attempts before starting Tennessee’s Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Dobbs outperformed Willis and proved, if nothing, he is at least an intriguing option for the Titans next season — something the 27-year-old admitted he would welcome.
And he stands a solid shot at being brought back.
The Titans can free up $17.8 million by cutting ties with Ryan Tannehill in the offseason — an awfully attractive option for Tennessee’s incoming general manager. And while Willis will likely be cut some more slack, he is clearly not ready to be backup, much less start.
"I love Tennessee [and have] spent a lot of time in [the state]," said Dobbs, who grew up in Alpharetta, Georgia, and played at the University of Tennessee.
“I enjoy the [Titans] offense [and] feel comfortable in the offense," he added. "I know those decisions aren’t made by me. So, we’ll see how it shakes out this offseason. But if the opportunity is presented, I would love to come back."
