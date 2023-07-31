Asked exactly what happened on the play he tore his ACL in practice last year, Titans linebacker Harold Landry just smiled, shook his head and deferred.
“No, man, I don’t really focus on the past like that,” Landry said Friday. “I’m [looking] forward. What happened was I tore it a while ago. And now it’s damn near perfect.”
If there was any silver lining to Landry’s injury in September — about a week before the Titans opened the 2022 season — it was that the timing allowed Landry almost an entire year of rehabilitation.
So unlike some players such as offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, who tore his ACL in December, Landry looks and sounds like a player who is very close — if not all the way — back at 100 percent as training camp gets underway.
“It’s a long [recovery] process, and throughout it you’re definitely frustrated a little bit because there’s times you’re doing everything you can and you feel like you’re kind of staying the same,” Landry said. “Then out of nowhere, you just stick to the plan, trust the people you’re working with and you make those jumps out of nowhere.
“Now, being where I’m at, it feels great. I don’t even think about it when I’m out on the field. It’s awesome, so kudos to all the people I’ve been working with and all the time and energy because it feels great.”
That’s great news for both Landry and the Titans, as the team signed him to a five-year, $87.5 million in March 2022, six months before the ACL injury.
A second-round draft pick in 2018, Landry was coming off the most productive of his four NFL seasons. He’d piled up career highs of 75 tackles, 12 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits in 2021, earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time.
The 27-year-old Landry feels like the time he missed may actually make him a better player, as it gave him added perspective from watching games and working on technique.
“Having the time I had this whole offseason, it wasn’t just about my knee,” Landry said. “I had a chance to continue to work on my game, and not just rehab, but to be able to do my position work and stuff like throughout the offseason.
“I feel like I’ve improved from a standpoint of just enhancing my pass-rush moves, but also taking the step in new techniques.”
Another benefit? Landry said he’s been so eager to do everything possible to heal the knee that he’s actually improved in other physical categories along the way.
“I’m definitely stronger, more explosive for sure, faster,” Landry said. “I mean, I would say I’m most definitely just more strict on my diet because I’m into that stuff and I was doing everything possible to make my knee feel better the next day.”
Assuming Landry is as good as he looks and sounds, the Titans could have a wicked combination of starting edge rushers.
On the end opposite Landry will be free agent signee Arden Key, who totaled a combined 11 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 32 quarterback hits over the past two seasons. Landry has known Key since the two worked together leading up to the NFL Combine in 2018, and said he loves the energy and drive Key adds to the team.
“I’ve kind of watched him from afar grow into the player he is now,” Landry said. “Arden is awesome to be around. It’s insane. As soon as he steps in the door, [there’s] energy. It’s awesome. Really cool guy.”
Just another reason Landry has enjoyed returning to the practice field for the first time in a long time at training camp.
“It’s been awesome,” Landry said. “Being away from the game as long as I have, missing all of last year, obviously you miss making plays in front of fans at the games. Because you know, that feeling is euphoric.
“But honestly, being away for that long, you start to appreciate this even more, just like coming out on the practice field and hearing [Jeff Simmons talk trash], or just hearing your guys joking around. Everybody is just out here grinding and having a good time, so I mean … I’m ecstatic to be back.”
