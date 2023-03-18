Vanderbilt men's basketball's magical March ride continues.
The 2-seed Commodores trailed 3-seed Michigan by eight points with under a minute to play, but as Vanderbilt has done throughout the last two months, they pulled out an improbable win, defeating the Wolverines 66-65 with a last-second layup from Tyrin Lawrence at Memorial Gymnasium.
Vandy (22-14) is now 12-2 since February began, having only lost to LSU by seven on the road in the regular season and to Texas A&M by 12 in the SEC Tournament semifinals at Bridgestone Arena.
Michigan (18-16) has struggled with second-half collapses all season long, which was perhaps the major contributing factor to the Wolverines missing out on the NCAA Tournament, but Vanderbilt's comeback on Saturday was the worst one of all.
The 'Dores advanced to the NIT quarterfinals with the win, where they will take on the winner of 4-seed UAB and OVC regular season champs Morehead State at Memorial Gymnasium on either Tuesday or Wednesday.
In addition to hitting the game-winner with 11 seconds left, Lawrence led Vanderbilt in scoring with 24 points (on 10-17 shooting) and rebounds with nine.
Ezra Manjon went for 17 points, three assists, and two steals, while Colin Smith was the only other Commodore in double-figures at 11.
Jordan Wright once again filled up the stat sheet despite a tough shooting night. The senior only had six points, but collected three rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block.
Michigan star big man Hunter Dickinson finished with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Dug McDaniel (19) and Joey Baker (11) also scored in double-figures.
