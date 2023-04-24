Metro Nashville's newest high school football program has added an offensive coordinator (OC) with a lengthy local resume.
Over the weekend, Lawson High School announced that former Brentwood Academy star Jeremiah Oatsvall will be the team's OC during its inaugural season. Oatsvall will coach alongside James Lilly in his first head coaching role.
At BA, Oatsvall led the Eagles to back-to-back state titles in 2015 and 2016, setting the state championship game record for most total yards in 2016 with 495.
Oatsvall earned three all-state honors while at BA and finished his career with 15 school records, including most passing yards (6,111) and most touchdowns (91).
At Austin Peay, Oatsvall was named the OVC Freshman of the Year in 2017 after compiling 1,601 total yards and 13 total touchdowns. He followed that up with 2,148 yards and 26 touchdowns during sophomore campaign before missing the bulk of 2019 due to injury.
After the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Oatsvall transferred to Memphis where he spent a season as a wide receiver before finishing his college career back in the Ohio Valley Conference at Tennessee Tech last season. At Tech, he combined for 2,274 total yards and 24 touchdowns.
Lawson, which replaced Hillwood High School, is located in Bellevue. When the school opens in August 2023, it will be the first new Metro Nashville Public School since 2008. The Lightning will compete in Region 6-5A against Centennial, Glencliff, Hillsboro, Nolensville, and Page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.