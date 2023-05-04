The Lipscomb baseball team earned its second ranked win of the season on Tuesday night with an 8-6 extra innings win over No. 6 Arkansas.
The Bisons (24-21, 15-6 in ASUN play) scored two runs in the top of the 11th inning to earn the victory in North Little Rock, Ark. at Dickey-Stephens Park, which is the home of the Seattle Mariners' Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers.
The Razorbacks (33-12, 14-7 SEC) took an early 3-0 lead with a high-scoring bottom of the first inning. Lipscomb earned one run back in the 3rd when Georgia transfer Caleb Ketchup homered to center field.
The Bisons tacked on two more in the fourth inning to tie the game at 3-3 after Mason Lundgrin scored on Jake Berg's fielder's choice and Trace Willhoite reached home on Parks Bouck's fielder's choice.
Lipscomb scored ahead 6-3 in the sixth inning when David Coppedge scored on a bases-loaded walk, Berg plated on a wild pitch, and Bouck scored on a sacrifice fly.
Arkansas responded with a trio of runs scored from wild pitches in the eighth inning, which sent the game to extras. After a scoreless 10th inning, Willhoite then broke the tie in the 11th with a single to left field, scoring Alex Vergara.
Lundgrin scored on a sacrifice fly for the eighth and final run, and closer Hayden Frank retired the Arkansas side to secure the Lipscomb win.
Frank earned the win on the mound after pitching the final 3.1 innings and allowing just one hit whole striking out four Razorbacks. In total, Lipscomb pitchers struck out 12 Arkansas batters.
Lipscomb also took down No. 18 Louisville 12-7 on the road on April 4. The Bisons currently sit in third in the ASUN standings with a three-game home stand vs Kennesaw State coming this weekend.
