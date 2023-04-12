The best track and field athletes of Williamson County took the stage at the 2023 WillCo Championships on Monday and Tuesday at Nolensville High School.
Brentwood finished first in the girls team rankings with 131 points, while Ravenwood took the boys top spot with 145.50 points.
The full team standings and the top results from each event can be found below. Full results can be found here.
Girls Team Rankings
1) Brentwood High School 131
2) Brentwood Academy 114
3) Centennial High School 105.50
4) Ravenwood High School 84.50
5) Nolensville High School 71
6) Fred J. Page High School 48
7) Battle Ground Academy 43
8) Summit High School 31
9) Independence High School 29
10) Fairview High School 26
11) Franklin High School 8
12) Sovereign Grace 2
Boys Team Rankings
1) Ravenwood High School 145.50
2) Brentwood Academy 97.50
2) Brentwood High School 97.50
4) Nolensville High School 78
5) Fred J. Page High School 77
6) Battle Ground Academy 55
7) Franklin High School 54
8) Independence High School 39.50
9) Summit High School 25
10) Centennial High School 14
11) Fairview High School 12
12) Franklin Classical School 4
Girls 100 Meter Dash
1 Arkava, Alyssa - Ravenwood 12.7
2 Knight, Gencye - Independence 12.86
3 Jewett, Kendall - Page 12.91
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1 Miller, Abby - Summit 25.16
2 Arkava, Alyssa - Ravenwood 26.24
3 Amari, Robinson - Centennial 26.61
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1 Brownfield, Logan - Brentwood 58.03
2 Pennartz, Audrey - Nolensville 1:00.26
3 Williams, Kate - Brentwood Academy 1:00.47
Girls 800 Meter Run
1 Stegall, Claire - Nolensville 2:09.11
2 Boulay, Gabrielle - Centennial 2:13.32
3 Ammon, Rhys - Centennial 2:16.68
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1 Stegall, Claire - Nolensville 4:42.52
2 Johnson, Larkin - Centennial 5:05.19
3 Ammon, Rhys - Centennial 5:07.36
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1 Johnson, Larkin - Centennial 11:03.44
2 Aguayo, Addi - Centennial 11:29.47
3 Mooney, Searcy - Nolensville 12:02.20
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1 Yount, Sophie - Brentwood 14.18
2 Miller, Abby - Summit 15.69
3 Patton, Ashlyn - BGA 15.92
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1 Miller, Abby - Summit 45.19
2 Phelps, Laurel - BGA 47.94
3 Jewett, Kendall - Page 49.03
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1 Brentwood 'A' 48.30
1) Brownfield, Logan 2) Yount, Sophie
3) Jones, Emmy 4) Bell, Kiersten
2 Ravenwood 'A' 50.17
1) Arkava, Alyssa 2) Quarles, Kennedi
3) Love, Sydney 4) Stribling, Charlotte
3 Brentwood Academy 'A' 51.31
1) Clift, Karsyn 2) Fields, Trinity
3) Husband, MiMi 4) Playle, Parker
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
1 Brentwood 'A' 1:45.63
1) Yount, Sophie 2) Jones, Emmy
3) Powers, Sophie 4) Cole, Brooke
2 Brentwood Academy 'A' 1:47.21
1) Fields, Trinity 2) Haynes, Nakiya
3) Clift, Karsyn 4) Wagner, Georgia
3 Centennial 'A' 1:49.81
1) Riles, Mayson 2) Moore, Ryan
3) Riles, Madyson 4) Amari, Robinson
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1 Nolensville 'A' 4:03.08
1) Stegall, Claire 2) Stegall, Hayley
3) Pennartz, Audrey 4) Bates, Mackenzie
2 Brentwood 'A' 4:03.74
1) Brownfield, Logan 2) Jones, Emmy
3) Cole, Brooke 4) Strauss, Peyton
3 Fairview 'A' 4:13.49
1) Lerond, Ries 2) Sloan, Loren
3) Lerond, Andi 4) Andrea, Alyssa
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1 Centennial 'A' 9:37.88
1) Ammon, Rhys 2) Aguayo, Addi
3) Johnson, Larkin 4) Boulay, Gabrielle
2 Brentwood 'A' 10:09.07
1) Conte, Carly 2) Conte, Catherine
3) Parker, Hailey 4) Cromwell, Lydia
3 Ravenwood 'A' 10:23.86
1) Flynn, Elizabeth 2) Gatlin, Paige
3) Palmeri, Anna 4) Rayl, Jordan
Girls High Jump
1 Oatsvall, Daisy - Brentwood 5-04.00
2 Yount, Sophie - Brentwood 5-00.00
3 Phelps, Laurel - BGA 4-10.00
Girls Pole Vault
1 Simpson, Emerson - Brentwood Academy 10-06.00
2 Simpson, Grace - Brentwood Academy 8-06.00
3 Newman, Ava - Ravenwood 8-00.00
Girls Long Jump
1 Arkava, Alyssa - Ravenwood 17-04.00
2 Phelps, Laurel - BGA 16-09.00
3 Moore, Ryan - Centennial 16-04.00
Girls Triple Jump
1 Moore, Ryan - Centennial 36-04.00
2 Doyle, Isabella - Brentwood 32-05.50
3 White, Lauren - Brentwood Academy 31-10.00
Girls Shot Put
1 Stiff, Mensi - Brentwood Academy 49-10.75
2 Tang, Sarah - Independence 37-06.75
3 Grimes, Taylor - Brentwood Academy 36-11.50
Girls Discus Throw
1 Stiff, Mensi - Brentwood Academy 151-04
2 Tang, Sarah - Independence 110-02
3 Balle, Maya - Brentwood 97-03
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1 Harmon, Kolbe - Brentwood Academy 10.86
2 Weldon, Sterling - Nolensville 10.87
3 Starr, Donovan - Ravenwood 11.03
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1 Weldon, Sterling - Nolensville 22.02
2 Harmon, Kolbe - Brentwood Academy 22.40
3 McGee, Connor - BGA 22.56
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1 Allain, Hudson - Brentwood 48.62
2 White, Jackson - Brentwood 49.38
3 Newman, Ian - Franklin 50.70
Boys 800 Meter Run
1 Ramer, Miles - Ravenwood 1:57.05
2 Haack, Aiden - Page 1:57.77
2 Martinez, Nate - Independence 1:57.77
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1 Ramer, Miles - Ravenwood 4:18.86
2 Harris, Parker - Franklin 4:19.72
3 Brown, David - Franklin 4:21.34
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1 Oates, Asher - Independence 9:49.32
2 West, Caleb - Ravenwood 9:55.06
3 Mattis, Stephen - Franklin 9:55.98
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1 Lewis, Morgan - Nolensville 14.80
2 Carter, Aiden - Brentwood 14.93
3 Jones, Kolby - Brentwood Academy 16.04
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1 Lewis, Morgan - Nolensville 38.73
2 Hickman, Jadon - Summit 40.98
3 Mabury, Miller - BGA 41.94
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1 Ravenwood 'A' 42.82
1) Bass, John 2) Starr, Donovan
3) Hubbard, Ben 4) Hallett, Trey
2 Battle Ground Academy 'A' 43.50
1) Mabury, Miller 2) Kennedy, Locke
3) Walker, Christian 4) McGee, Connor
3 Brentwood Academy 'A' 43.57
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
1 Ravenwood 'A' 1:32.74
1) Hallett, Trey 2) Green, Tyson
3) Bennett, Cole 4) Siebe, Travis
2 Brentwood 'A' 1:33.53
1) Bonner, Sam 2) Ward, David
3) Vaughan, Joseph 4) Nelson, Gavyn
3 Page 'A' 1:34.67
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1 Brentwood 'A' 3:18.55
1) White, Jackson 2) Bonner, Sam
3) Allain, Hudson 4) Ward, David
2 Page 'A' 3:29.73
3 Battle Ground Academy 'A' 3:31.26
1) Kennedy, Locke 2) Marable, Kaedyn
3) Walker, Christian 4) Mabury, Miller
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1 Brentwood 'A' 8:11.81
1) Weaver, C.J. 2) Rose, Kyle
3) Fielder, Payne 4) Cox, Nathan
2 Independence 'A' 8:27.32
1) Martinez, Nate 2) Gross, Tyler
3) Wallace-Langston, Tristan 4) Oates, Asher
3 Page 'A' 8:31.17
Boys High Jump
1 Starr, Donovan - Ravenwood 6-07.00
2 Mulick, Ryan- Page 6-02.00
3 Durham, Luke - Independence 6-00.00
3 Bass, John - Ravenwood 6-00.00
Boys Pole Vault
1 Hopkins, Jackson - Ravenwood 11-06.00
2 Bass, John - Ravenwood 11-00.00
3 Freeman, Will - Ravenwood J11-00.00
Boys Long Jump
1 Weldon, Sterling - Nolensville 22-10.50
2 Carter, Aiden - Brentwood 21-08.50
3 Mabury, Miller - BGA 21-03.00
Boys Triple Jump
1 Weldon, Sterling - Nolensville 45-08.00
2 Jones, Kolby - Brentwood Academy 45-02.00
3 Brooks, Brandon - Nolensville 43-06.00
Boys Shot Put
1 Green, Mason - Ravenwood 58-03.00
2 Greene, Davis - Brentwood Academy 45-11.50
3 Pedersen, Andrew - Brentwood Academy 45-11.00
Boys Discus Throw
1 Green, Mason - Ravenwood 167-01
2 Taylor, George - Brentwood Academy 158-00
3 Combs, Cole - Page 146-09
