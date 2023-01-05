Brentwood High School announced on Thursday that longtime Hillsboro coach Sarah Rucker has been hired to lead the Bruins volleyball program.
Rucker will be taking over for Cathy Cram after two seasons at the helm of the program. Cram, who replaced legendary head coach Barbara Campbell, went 63-19 during her two seasons and led the Bruins to the state tournament this year, where they fell to Collierville 3-2 in the consolation bracket final.
One of Brentwood's opponents in the state tournament was Hillsboro. Rucker led the program to its first state tournament appearance since 1982 and just its fifth in history. The Bruins swept the Burros 3-0 in their state meeting.
Rucker spent 10 seasons leading Hillsboro, who finished 25-9 last season and took out defending state runners-up Ravenwood in the sectional round to earn a state tournament bid.
Brentwood finished the 2022 season 36-12. The Bruins will lose All-State honorees Ashley Miller and Dylan Sulcer to graduation, but will return other standouts such as Eliza McKnight and Daisy Oatsvall.
