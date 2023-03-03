There was no hesitation before Jett Montgomery took the winning shot.
“I’ve practiced that shot thousands of times, so it was just another rep,” Montgomery said.
His jump shot from the foul line with 50 seconds left gave No. 2 Independence the Region 6-4A title and a 54-50 win over No. 1 Hillsboro in a battle between the top ranked 4A teams in the final Associated Press poll.
Host Hillsboro (25-4) was leading by one point, but the Independence guard’s shot gave the Eagles (30-4) a 51-50 advantage.
Korben Walling added a free throw with 14.6 seconds left and Montgomery put an exclamation point on his 25-point night on a layup before the final buzzer, extending the Eagles’ win streak to six.
“I think we always knew we could win the game,” Montgomery said. “There were so many mornings waking up at 5 that we were ready for this moment. Our whole team, everybody, we stepped up.”
Independence hosts Green Hill (24-8) and Hillsboro visits Hendersonville (23-9) in Class 4A sectionals Monday night.
The Eagles beat Green Hill 58-45 in the Adidas Shootout at Riverdale in mid-December.
Trailing 52-50, Hillsboro missed a chance to win the game when Cortez Graham slipped on the right wing while trying to set up for a 3-point shot and was called for traveling with 1.2 seconds left.
“I just thought we got stagnant,” Burros coach Rodney Thweatt said. “That made it tough for us to penetrate and make plays. They did a good job of keeping us in front of them.”
Hillsboro went scoreless during the final 4:09 as Indy closed with a 7-0 spurt in front of a big crowd that stood during the final two minutes.
The Eagles outscored the Burros 15-5 during the final quarter, ending Hillsboro’s 11-game win streak.
“I think we played a little tighter than we needed to play,” Thweatt said.
Matt Witt, a 6-foot-6 senior center, added 17 points as he battled the Burros’ tall front line most of the night.
“They’re so athletic,” Witt said. “I mean, you just have to stay under control in those situations. They got me a couple of times, but it’s just important to keep a level head and never give up there.”
Hillsboro led by three late when Witt hit a crucial layup to narrow the deficit to 50-49 with 3:50 remaining.
Both teams went cold during a frantic, three-minute stretch that set the stage for Montgomery.
“I think he’s the best shooter in the state, I really do, and I think that he’s proven that time and time again, and whenever he does leave us some college will be very lucky to have him,” Wilkins said.
Southern Miss and Trevecca have given the 6-foot junior college offers. Wilkins thinks more will follow in the spring.
Montgomery hit 11 of 21 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, for a 52% clip.
His biggest shot came when the Eagles needed it most.
“He’s got supreme confidence, and we have supreme confidence in him, too,” Wilkins said. “Him knocking down that shot, it looked like we’ve seen 1,000 times in practice. There’s nobody I know that puts in more time than Jett Montgomery.”
Wilkins said when Montgomery is in rhythm, the coaches never tell him no.
Tre Johnson led the Burros with 19 points despite a sore foot. Arnez Anderson added 15 and Graham scored 12.
The game was tight most of the way except when Hillsboro went up by nine twice late in the third quarter.
Indy went on a 10-2 run and the game was close the whole fourth quarter.
Indy guard Tylan Lewis was named MVP after strong showings in the first two region games. He scored six against Hillsboro.
The Eagles reached the sectional for the second straight year.
Lebanon ended Indy’s season with a 65-57 defeat last year as the Eagles finished one win short of the state tournament.
Indy is seeking its first state tournament appearance since 2017 when the Eagles made it to the semifinals.
Hillsboro earned a state tournament berth in 2020, but it was canceled by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Before that, Hillsboro made it to Murfreesboro in 2016.
Indy ended Hillsboro’s season in last year’s region quarterfinals.
In the Region 5-2A championship game, Fairview fell to Giles County 61-41. The Yellow Jackets will take on Union County on Monday night in the sectional round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.