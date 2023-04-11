Middle Tennessee's Kseniya Malashka was selected in the third round of the 2023 WNBA draft on Monday night, landing with the Chicago Sky at 35th overall.
The 6-0 forward became the fifth Blue Raider to be drafted, all under current head coach Rick Insell, joining two-time WNBA champion and Mt. Juliet alum Alysha Clark, Amber Holt, Chrissy Givens, and current Atlanta Dream member Cheyenne Parker.
The VCU transfer made an instant impact in Murfreesboro, earning the C-USA Sixth Player of the Year award in each of her two seasons as a Blue Raider, notching a spot on the all-conference second team for 2021-22, and being named to the 2022 All-WNIT Team after Middle Tennessee reached the final four of that tournament.
The Belarus native averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game last season, helping the Blue Raiders to a 28-5 record, an NCAA Tournament appearance, and Conference USA regular season and tournament titles.
During her collegiate career, Malashka played in 128 games and collected 1,207 points, 550 rebounds, and 165 blocks.
