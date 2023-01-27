Middle Tennessee State University broke ground Thursday on the school’s new Student-Athlete Performance Center — a $66 million facility to be built next to Floyd Stadium on Greenland Drive in Murfreesboro.
Serving as the new home for the Blue Raider football team, the three-story, 85,500-square foot venue will also house athletic training, weightlifting and nutrition areas in addition to office spaces for coaches.
The Parent Company Inc., a Brentwood-based general contracting company, will oversee the construction of the facility, while Goodwyn Mills Cawood Inc. and HOK are overseeing the design of the project.
“Once completed, this new facility, along with an enhanced Murphy Center, will be part of a new gateway into our campus and will stand as a visible reminder of our commitment to athletic success,” MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee said in a release. “Today's groundbreaking publicly reaffirms our commitment to maintaining a nationally competitive athletic program.”
The SAPC will feature three floors of amenities, including:
A nutrition station, a strength and conditioning room, an athletic training room with hydrotherapy pools, plus the new football locker room, player’s lounge and equipment room on the first floor
Offices for the football coaching staff, plus several meeting areas, a team meeting room, position rooms and coaches meeting rooms on the second floor
A student-athlete dining hall, which will also offer dining for fans on game days, on the third floor
Additionally, MTSU will be upgrading the video board in the south end zone of Floyd Stadium, the video boards inside the Murphy Center and adding a control room inside the Murphy Center to allow the school to produce its own live television broadcasts.
“The Student-Athlete Performance Center is transformational for our department, the university and for our community,” MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said. “We will be able to better develop our players, attract top-notch recruits and make our student-athlete experience second to none.”
Added MTSU football coach Rick Stockstill: “With the upgraded facilities, so many new doors will be opened for the Blue Raiders to continue to build off of the legacy of our past players and coaches.”
