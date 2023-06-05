Hany Mukhtar is starting June just the way he finished May.
The Nashville SC midfielder, just one day after being named Major League Soccer’s player of the month in May, scored the game-winning goal in his team’s 2-1 triumph at FC Dallas on Saturday.
“It's a brilliant goal from Hany,” said Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz, who assisted on the goal. “We are seeing it very consistently. ... I just see it so often [but] it is not something we take for granted. It is just a pleasure to play with him and just have to keep continuing to put him in good spots where he can be a threat and really devastating to the other team.”
The victory extended Nashville’s unbeaten streak to eight games (6-0-2) in league play and kept it in second place in MLS’ 15-team Eastern Conference, eight points behind FC Cincinnati.
Nashville (9-3-4) has outscored opponents 17-7 during the unbeaten stretch.
Mukhtar has been right in the middle of just about everything for Nashville, as he’s totaled eight goals and four assists in the eight-game unbeaten stretch.
Overall this season, Mukhtar is tied for the MLS lead with 10 goals and he’s tied for third in assists with seven.
Mukhtar won Saturday’s game against Dallas with a goal in the 77th minute. He settled a lofted pass from Lovitz, split two defenders — nutmegging Jesus Geovane in the process — and then beat goalie Maarten Paes.
“I think it seems like any time we play the ball forward, especially to Hany, we have a real chance of scoring,” Lovitz said. “I think that is a luxury not a lot of teams have, and I think it's a really good facet to see in our game at this stage in the season.”
Nashville had taken a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute when defender Shaq Moore’s crossing pass was inadvertently headed into the net by Dallas defender Nolan Norris.
Dallas tied the score in the 25th minute.
Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman made his first start since April 29, playing 58 minutes before subbing off for Josh Bauer. Zimmerman had been dealing with a nagging groin strain.
Nashville returns to action Saturday at Toronto FC.
