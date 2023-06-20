Just over halfway through Major League Soccer’s regular season, two things have become clear:
One, Nashville SC is very much a threat to capture the title in the franchise’s fourth year of existence.
Second, Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar is on pace to become the first player in league history to win the Landon Donovan MVP Award in back-to-back seasons.
That’s a pretty good state of affairs for club and player as Nashville (10-3-5) looks to extend its league-high, 10-game unbeaten streak Wednesday night in Montreal.
The team is 7-0-3 during its current stretch and is coming off one of its more impressive victories of the season, a 3-1 triumph over St. Louis City SC — the first-place team in the MLS’ Western Conference.
Sitting in second place in MLS’ 15-team Eastern Conference, Nashville has a 3-2-1 record against teams currently in the top five of either conference this season. Its other two wins against current top-five teams have come against the Columbus Crew and Dallas FC — both during the unbeaten streak.
Nashville is on pace to finish the season with 19 wins and 66 points, numbers that would smash the franchise’s respective records of 13 and 54.
“Do I think this group is good enough to continually challenge the top three or even the top spot? Absolutely,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said. “But there are so many things that can go on in these final 16 games, and a lot of them unfortunately might be out of all of our control. I think the only thing we can continue to do is keep looking at the next game, the next opponent and the next challenge, and be at our very best for that, be as focused as we possibly can be for that, and I think the rest of it really takes care of itself.”
Nashville SC may be pushing its way to the top of the league, but Mukhtar never left that spot.
The league MVP in 2022, Mukhtar posted his second hat trick of the season in Saturday’s victory over St. Louis. He leads the league with 13 goals, all of which have come in the last 13 games after he went without a goal in Nashville’s first five. Mukhtar didn’t start the first two games because of a hip injury.
"I was always, in my career, a slow starter," Mukhtar told media Saturday. "I think I heard I had a slow start, five or six games into the season. It's always been like that, I don't know why. But now I'm fit. I can help the team and [injuries] are part of the game."
Though Mukhtar leads MLS in shots (68) and shots on target (32) this season, he’s been anything but selfish with the ball. That’s illustrated by his seven assists, tied for fifth in the league.
In fact, Mukhtar’s game-winning goal on Saturday actually came about following an attempted pass. Leading a two-on-one break against St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Burki, Mukhtar chose to dish to teammate Jacob Shaffelburg. When Shaffelburg was taken down in the penalty box, Mukhtar converted the ensuing penalty kick.
Must be good karma.
It was yet another example of why Mukhtar has to be the leading candidate for a second MVP, something only one other player — Preki — accomplished, in 1997 and 2003.
No player has won it twice in a row.
“I would say absolutely [he has a chance for consecutive MVPs], and what’s he got to do?” Smith said. “He’s just got to maintain this level of performance, which … he’s been able to do the past two-and-a-half years. If he can maintain that groove and that level, he has to be in the equation, surely.
“He’s moving in that direction right now. Don’t get me wrong. There are some very, very talented players in the league now. And there’s still a long way to go. But he’s in a great spot, and he’s in good form, which is just as important.”
