With the 2023 Major League Soccer season ready to kick off this weekend, Nashville SC will be front and center as the Boys in Gold host New York City FC in the first game of the “MLS is Back” weekend on Saturday. After a relatively quiet offseason, the club just made a key decision for its future.
The club announced Thursday that it had extended head coach Gary Smith’s contract through the 2025 season. Smith has been coaching Nashville since the club joined MLS in 2020 — as well as the two seasons prior when it was in the USL — and has led the club to the playoffs in each season.
“The team and city hold a special place in my heart,” said Smith, “bonds that have been forged through some challenging times in our early history, so I couldn’t be [happier] to be extending my time here and helping the push towards bigger and better things on the field.”
Smith and Nashville are coming off a 2022 campaign in which they won a club-record 13 games, but were bounced in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs by the LA Galaxy in a 1-0 match.
The team core for 2023 looks similar to that of seasons past, starting with attacking midfielder Hany Mukhtar, who won last season’s league Most Valuable Player award after netting 23 goals and 11 assists. United States Men’s National Team center back Walker Zimmerman will help lead the defense. Also among the returning cast is midfielder Sean Davis, who led the club with all 34 games played last season, and goalkeeper Joe Willis.
As for Nashville’s newcomers, former Houston Dynamo striker Fafà Picault will help relieve some pressure on Mukhtar while former LA Galaxy defender Nick DePuy will add some depth to the back line.
Nashville SC has also made the change from the Western Conference to the Eastern Conference after just one season in the West. The last time the club competed in the East in 2021, it finished third in the conference with 54 points.
For Saturday’s game at Geodis Park, Nashville will play host to a New York City FC team that won the MLS Cup in 2021 and finished top five in the league in points last season along with the third-best goal differential. Nashville leads 2-0 in the all-time series between the two clubs and is the odds-on favorite to win according to most sportsbooks. The game is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. on Fox and Apple TV.
Read more from our sister publication Nashville Scene here.
