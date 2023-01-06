Dave Romney has been an integral part of Nashville SC’s backline for the last three years.
But the 29-year-old center back will be suiting up for a new team in 2023 after Nashville sent Romney to the New England Revolution in exchange for $525,000 in general allocation money, the team confirmed on Thursday.
Tom Bogert of MLSsoccer.com first reported the news.
Romney will reunite with Bruce Arena, whom he played under in 2015 and 2016 with the Los Angeles Galaxy when he became the first-ever player to sign an MLS contract from the L.A. Galaxy II.
In eight MLS seasons, Romney has tallied seven goals and 13 assists on 87 shots, including 28 shots on target. He had four goals and seven assists in his three seasons with NSC, playing 2,000 minutes or more each year. He appeared in 86 of 90 matches.
Prior to his two-year USL stint with LA Galaxy II, Romney played with the University of San Francisco, San Francisco City FC of the USL League Two and the Irvine Strikers in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.
Romney’s departure opens the door for Jack Maher to take on a more prominent role in 2023. Maher, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 MLS Super Draft, has appeared in 50 MLS matches over the last three years, tallying three goals, two assists and nine shots.
Maher had 19 starts last season and 18 the year prior, playing 1,848 minutes and 1,538 minutes, respectively. Other Nashville SC defenders include Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Shaq Moore, Taylor Washington, Ahmed Longmire and Josh Bauer.
