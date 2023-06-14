Nashville SC announced the first “homegrown” player signing in the club’s history on Tuesday, agreeing to a deal with 17-year-old forward Adem Sipic of Bowling Green, Ky.
Sipic was signed to a first-team contract that will run from 2024 through 2027, with a club option for 2028.
He becomes the first player in club history to complete the pathway to the pros for Nashville SC by developing through the organization's academy and moving onto Huntsville City FC (Nashville’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate) before eventually signing a first-team contract.
“It’s unbelievable, a dream come true,” Sipic said. “There's a lot of joy that comes with it. But there's the pressure also, like knowing that you are the first and the rest of the academy is going to look up to you.”
The son of Bosnian parents who met in the United States, Sipic is a product of a Nashville SC youth academy that began in 2020 with an eye toward growing soccer and eventually producing homegrown players for the Major League Soccer team. MLS defines homegrown players as players who have lived in the club’s league-determined territory and who have spent at least one year in the club’s academy.
“The lifeline of any club [is] its youth academy and the ability to grow their own players,” Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs said. “That's not just here at Nashville Soccer Club, or in Major League Soccer but really anywhere in the world. It's for a club's present, and for the club's future.
“Today's another really important and special mile marker for Nashville Soccer Club. Signing Adem as our first homegrown player is special for not only Adem and his family and for our club's fans, but really is a peek behind the curtain of what we hope will start to be a conveyor belt of players … We now have a full pro player pathway that for the first time enables us to be like any other club in the world.”
Originally selected for the Nashville SC’s Youth Academy in an open tryout three years ago, the 6-1, 181-pound Sipic has trained this year with the MLS club at times during the preseason and regular season.
He’s played six games for Huntsville City FC and scored his first professional goal during the run of play during Huntsville’s 4-2 win over St. Louis CITY2 last Sunday.
Sipic will continue to play for Huntsville City FC as he grows and develops, but is now eligible to be recalled by Nashville SC as well.
“Physically, he's a specimen, compared to the players his age,” Jacobs said. “And as a center forward, he's probably a prototype for what you look for from a physical standpoint, not only just his size and strength, but also his pace.”
