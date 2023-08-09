Say this for Sam Surridge: The man knows how to make a first impression.
Playing in his first game for Nashville SC, the team’s newly signed striker scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time — seconds before the end of regulation — to tie Tuesday’s Leagues Cup game against Liga MX side Club America 2-2 and send the contest to a penalty-kick shootout.
Surridge was also one of six Nashville players to convert from the spot, helping the Boys in Gold advance to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals with a 6-5 penalty-kick advantage at Geodis Park.
Nashville plays its quarterfinal game against Minnesota United on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Geodis Park.
“This is a sensational evening,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said. “Sam comes onto the field and makes an impact and a difference immediately. That equalizing goal literally on the stroke on the final whistle was incredible. It created, of course, all of the excitement and feeling and going through to the last kick.”
Nashville’s victory was a heart-stopper for the home fans.
Not only was the team seconds away from losing in regulation, it also appeared the Boys in Gold had lost in the penalty shootout.
When Nashville defender Jack Maher’s initial penalty attempt was stopped by goalie Luis Malagon, Club America players celebrated what appeared to be a 5-4 decision on penalty kicks. But video review determined Malagon had stepped over the goalline early, and Maher — given a second chance — scored to even the shootout.
Club America missed its next attempt, allowing Nashville defender Dan Lovitz to win the contest when he converted on the night’s final kick.
“When you miss a penalty kick like that, you are absolutely gutted for not only yourself, but for the entire team because you have that feeling you let the team down,” Maher said. “Whether it was God’s will or what not, being able to have that second chance to take it … I think Sam said it best: It was just meant to be, meant to happen. It was meant to unfold in this manner.”
Nashville had taken a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute when Walker Zimmerman headed home Lovitz’s corner kick. But Club America tied the game in the 78th minute, then took a 2-1 lead three minutes into stoppage time on a penalty kick, after Lukas MacNaughton was called for a handball in the penalty area.
All seemed lost for Nashville SC until Surridge sprinted into the penalty area and headed in Hany Mukhtar’s cross in the closing seconds of regulation.
“Obviously it is a surreal feeling,” Surridge said. “I haven’t been involved in many final halves like that. That to be my first game is crazy. I think as soon as [the referee] pointed to [Maher], I felt like we were always going to win after that. I was sure Jack would score. But yeah, absolutely a dream.”
Surridge had been acquired from English club Nottingham Forest late last month for a reported transfer fee of $6.5 million, the second-largest transfer fee in franchise history.
The 24-year-old Surridge is one of Nashville’s three designated players, meaning his total compensation and acquisition costs can exceed the league’s maximum salary budget charge.
