This one had a very different feel to it, well before Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF kicked off Saturday night’s Leagues Cup final at Geodis Park.
There was former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of Nashville’s minority owners, laughing on the field as he took pre-game penalty kicks for fun.
Yards away near the corner flag, soccer legend David Beckham, now Miami’s co-owner, posed for pictures and shook hands, accompanied of course by wife Victoria Beckham — aka Posh Spice.
Nashville countered with one final celebrity move before the opening whistle, rolling out actress Reese Witherspoon — also a minority Nashville SC owner — at midfield for a wave to the public.
All the big names, as well as a sellout crowd of 30,109, were on hand not only for the in-season tournament championship, but to witness the spectacle of Miami’s Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players in soccer history.
The seven-time winner of the coveted Ballon d’Or award, given to the world’s best soccer player, had laid waste to the Leagues Cup since signing with Miami, scoring nine goals and adding four assists in his first six games.
Nashville seemed determined not to feel overwhelmed by the hype surrounding the 5-foot-7, 159-pound Messi, nicknamed “La Pulga,” — the flea — for his tiny-but-mighty persona.
In fact, Nashville midfielder Anibal Godoy gave Messi a little love tap about three minutes into the game, perhaps reminding his teammates not to give the man too much respect.
Twenty minutes later, however, Messi produced another classic moment of brilliance. In the blink of an eye, he corralled a loose ball near the top of the Nashville penalty area, eluded defender Walker Zimmerman and then curled a perfectly placed shot into the upper left corner of the net.
Just like that, Miami grabbed a 1-0 lead.
“There are moments in the game that he’s just unplayable,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said. “It’s not over a prolonged period. It’s not for 90 minutes. [But] there are windows where he just comes to life. And it’s almost impossible to deal with what he is wanting to do.”
Surely, many presumed, the first Miami goal would open the floodgates for this offensively gifted team, one that had piled up 21 goals in its first six tournament games, scoring four in each of its previous three games.
But a funny thing happened on the way to the coronation ceremony for Messi and Miami.
The underdog Nashville team, much to the delight of its gold-clad faithful, took it to Miami for much of the final 45 minutes. When Fafa Picault tied the game 1-1 on a diving header that rattled its way over the goal line in the 57th minute, it felt well deserved, a reflection of how the field had tilted even early in the second half.
Sure, Miami came close to scoring twice in regulation, once when Messi hit the post on a shot from the top of the box in the 71st minute and again when a sliding Leonardo Campana hit the post in the 93rd minute.
But Nashville had its own share of chances — including Sam Surridge’s shot from inside the box in the 77th minute that was parried away, and Hany Mukhtar’s rebound attempt that was blocked.
By the end of regulation, Nashville had outshot Miami 11-6, placed six shots on goal to Miami’s two, taken six corner kicks to Miami’s two and delivered 18 crosses to Miami’s six.
“I just thought in the second half there was a better flow to our possessions, a brighter look to the personalities of the group, and of course that comes with scoring a goal as well,” Smith said. “But once we scored, I honestly thought we’d go on and win the game. I felt strongly that there was enough quality in the group to do that.”
The penalty kick shootout? It was epic, worthy of an entire story unto itself.
There was Messi, coolly sliding in Miami’s first attempt to put Nashville under pressure right away. There was Mukhtar, the league’s reigning MVP, answering right back with a thunderous shot to the right of goalie Drake Callendar.
Then there was Nashville goalie Elliot Panicco, with the game on the line, making a diving save on Victor Ulloa’s fifth-round attempt and sending the contest into sudden-death kicks.
Ultimately, Callendar stopped Panicco’s 11th-round attempt, giving Miami victory thanks to a 10-9 edge in penalty kicks and denying Nashville the first trophy of its four-season existence.
“I am not sure the guys could have given any more than they did tonight,” Smith said. “They were all in on trying to win a trophy for this club. We’ve fallen short by the very finest of margins. When penalties are going to goalkeepers, there’s not a lot in it.”
So what can Nashville take from the loss — and from its play in the tournament overall — as the Boys in Gold look to regroup and resume MLS regular-season play next Saturday in Atlanta?
Well, keep in mind that just over a month ago, Nashville had stumbled into Leagues Cup competition after suffering three straight losses for the first time in franchise history.
Players were getting red-carded at a breakneck pace. Injuries had thinned the roster. Surridge had yet to wear the gold for the first time.
The outlook is a much, much brighter one now, even after the gut-punch of an 11-round, penalty-kick shootout.
Nashville outscored seven tournament opponents 16-9, claiming especially impressive victories against top Mexican clubs like C.F. Monterrey and Club America along the way, then playing on level terms with Messi for 90 minutes.
Mukhtar, who’d gone dry prior to Leagues Cup, re-emerged in the tournament, scoring once and adding six assists. Forward Jacob Shaffelburg shined, posting a goal and five assists in six games. Even elder statesman Dax McCarty, 36, contributed four assists during the competition.
Surridge, signed as Nashville’s third designated player in late July, arrived with dynamic impact in the tournament. His assist on Picault’s goal against Miami gave the big English striker three goals and two assists in his first four games.
Maybe most importantly, Nashville’s mojo seems to have returned.
A club that had crept near the top of MLS’ Eastern Conference at one point during the regular season, Nashville now once again looks like a team that’s confident, healthy and dangerous as it readies for a 10-game sprint to the finish.
Might the lessons learned, the experience gained and the confidence forged during Leagues Cup play help vault Nashville back among the MLS elite by the end of the regular season?
If so, the Boys in Gold might just get another shot at that elusive first trophy in a few months.
