Each week during the remainder of the college basketball season, the Nashville Post and The News will have weekly updates on all the local schools in the buildup to March Madness.
Vandy men extend streak to five games with last-second win over Auburn
In the words of college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein, Vanderbilt has "put themselves in position to be in position." The 'Dores may not be in the bubble conversation just yet, but after five straight wins, they are waiting for more teams to fall out of the race for those final March Madness spots.
Vanderbilt finished their most recent win in exciting fashion as senior Ezra Manjon hit the game-winning layup with less than a second remaining to earn a 67-65 win over Auburn at Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday. If the 'Dores keep it up, a date with the Big Dance could be in sight.
MTSU women return to AP Top-25
After falling out of the AP Top-25 following back-to-back road conference losses by a combined eight points, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are ranked once again thanks to a four game winning streak.
MT righted the ship with wins over Western Kentucky, UAB, Florida Atlantic, and FIU to all but clinch a Conference USA regular season title with three games remaining on the schedule.
Blue Raider men knock off No. 25 Florida Atlantic
The Blue Raider men also made noise this past week with their biggest win of the season. MTSU upset No. 25-ranked Florida Atlantic at the Murphy Center on Thursday. It was the program's first win over a ranked opponent since knocking off No. 2 Michigan State in the 2016 NCAA Tournament first round.
On Saturday, the Blue Raiders encore was the biggest comeback in the nation so far this season. MTSU overcame a 24-point deficit to beat Louisiana Tech at home 69-58. It was quite the week for the Blue Raiders.
Lipscomb women break program record for regular season wins
The Lipscomb women's basketball team is having perhaps the best season in the program's Division I era. The Bisons have won five of their last six, only losing at then-No. 25 FGCU during the streak.
They are now 18-9 on the season, giving them a program record for regular season wins in the Division I era with three games to play. Head coach Lauren Sumski has Lipscomb peeking just in time for postseason play.
Clay's 40 leads TSU over SIUE
Jr. Clay continues to be one of the most impactful mid-major transfers in the country this season. The graduate senior scored a season-best 40 points to lead Tennessee State to a 100-85 win over SIUE on Saturday afternoon at the Gentry Center.
The former Tennessee Tech star and McCallie graduate has scored 20 or more points on 12 occasions and is leading the team in scoring at 19.1 points per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.