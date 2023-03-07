Each week during the remainder of the college basketball season, the Nashville Post and The News will have weekly updates on all the local schools in the buildup to March Madness.
With the regular season now officially over for all college basketball conferences, let's check in on where each local school is at in their respective postseason runs - who has been eliminated, who is still alive, and what games you need to watch this week.
Vanderbilt
A snake-bitten season has come to an end for the Vanderbilt women's team after falling in the opening round of the SEC Tournament to Texas A&M 77-70. 12-seed Vanderbilt managed to cut 13-seed Texas A&M's 17 point lead to three in the second half, but that was as close as they would get.
In her final game as a Commodore, Second-Team All-SEC honoree Ciaja Harbison finished with 16 points, four assists, and two steals. Sacha Washington led the team with 17 points and six rebounds.
After a blazing finish to the regular season, the Vanderbilt men find themselves just outside of the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the SEC Tournament, where they will probably need a marquee win or two (or some luck elsewhere in college basketball) to earn a bid. Luckily for the 6-seed 'Dores, the tournament is taking place in Nashville.
Vanderbilt and SEC Coach of the Year Jerry Stackhouse will face the winner of Georgia and LSU on Thursday at 8 p.m. We will have full coverage of the tournament throughout the week.
Belmont
In their first season in the Missouri Valley, the Belmont women are regular season conference champions. The Bruins clinched a share of the title in the regular season finale 70-67 win at Valpo, securing a 21-10 overall mark and a 17-3 MVC record.
Now, 2-seed Belmont is awaiting the winner of Thursday's matchup between Southern Illinois and Indiana State. They will face the winner on Friday at 6 p.m. in in the quarterfinals of the MVC Tournament, which is taking place in the Quad Cities.
The Belmont men lost in heartbreaking fashion in the MVC quarterfinals in St. Louis, affectionally known as Arch Madness. Indiana State's Cooper Neese, who finished the game with 33 points and shot 9-11 from behind the arc, drained an NBA-length 3-pointer with just over a minute to play to put the Sycamores ahead for good. ISU would go on to win 94-91.
First-Team All-MVC performer Ben Sheppard had 19 points, five rebounds, and two steals in what was potentially his last game as a Bruin. MVC Freshman of the Year Cade Tyson led the team with 24 points and seven rebounds.
Middle Tennessee
Both Blue Raiders squads begin their postseason journeys this week. The No. 24-ranked women's team finished the regular season a perfect 14-0 at home and 18-2 in Conference USA play.
The top-seeded Blue Raiders will play the winner of FIU and Charlotte on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the quarterfinals. Most bracket projections have MT safely in the field, but a couple of wins here would be a huge help.
The 4-seed men's team will face Charlotte at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals on Thursday. But tournaments are taking place in the Dallas area.
Lipscomb
The 5-seed Lipscomb men's team feel to eventual ASUN champions and top-seeded Kennesaw State 80-71 in the semifinals on Thursday on the road. First-Team All-ASUN performer Jacob Ognacevic led the team with 26 points (10-14 shooting) and five rebounds. In his final game as a Bison, Ahsan Asadullah became the ASUN's all-time leading rebounder with 1,123 career boards.
The 3-seed Lipscomb women won their ASUN quarterfinal matchup with North Alabama 63-53 at Allen Arena. Blythe Pearson notched a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, plus three assists and two steals, while First-Team All-ASUN honoree Bella Vinson added 13 points, six rebounds, and two blocks.
The Bisons will now take on 2-seed Liberty on the road on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.
Tennessee State
Both Tennessee State squads were eliminated from postseason play last week. The 7-seed women's team lost to SIUE 71-64 in the opening round. Second-Team All-OVC member Gia Adams led the way with 21 points, three rebounds, and four assists. First-Team All-OVC honoree Erica Haynes-Overton, a East Nashville alum, finished her career with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
The 4-seed men's team lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion SEMO 91-83. Jr. Clay, who previously starred at Tennessee Tech before transferring to TSU, scored a game-high 34 points and added 11 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in his final game. Earlier in the week, Clay Jr. became the first player in OVC history to earn five career All-OVC appearances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.