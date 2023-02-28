Each week during the remainder of the college basketball season, the Nashville Post and The News will have weekly updates on all the local schools in the buildup to March Madness.
Vanderbilt women begin SEC Tournament on Wednesday
It has been a season of attrition for the Vanderbilt women's basketball team. But thanks to the beauty that is the college basketball postseason, the Commodores still have a shot to win it all.
The 12-seeded 'Dores (12-18, 3-13, in SEC play) will begin their postseason quest on Wednesday as they travel to Greeneville, South Carolina to face 13-seeded Texas A&M (7-19, 2-14) in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
These two teams have already met once this season, an 88-79 Vanderbilt win at Memorial Gymnasium. Ciaja Harbison, the SEC's second-leading scorer at 19.9 points per contest, scored a program-record and career-high 41 points in the win. The 'Dores may need a similar performance to advance through a loaded bracket.
If Vanderbilt wins, they will advance to face 5-seed Mississippi State on Thursday 25 minutes after the conclusion of the day's first matchup, which is set to begin at 11 a.m. All games can be viewed on the SEC Network.
Belmont's Wells wins third MVC Player of the Week award
Destinee Wells continues to make a case for winning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. In the Bruins first year in the MVC, Wells has been named the conference player of the week three times, giving her five total weekly honors for her career.
Wells notched 16 points, eight assists, and three steals in a win over Northern Iowa and collected a game-high 27 points and seven assists in a victory over Drake for a week average of 21.5 points, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals.
MTSU wins regular season C-USA title
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders clinched the 20th regular season title in program history last week with three games still remaining on their schedule.
The No. 24 Blue Raiders have won five games in a row and are now set to be the top seed in the Conference USA Tournament, which tips off on March 8 in Dallas.
Belmont, Lipscomb, TSU to kick off postseason
The first local school diving into postseason play will be the Lipscomb Bisons (19-12, 11-7). ASUN All-Conference performer Jacob Ognacevic will lead the 5-seeded Bisons as they travel to 4-seeded Stetson on Tuesday for a first round matchup that kicks off at 6 p.m.
The Lipscomb women still have one game remaining in the regular season, but the Bisons (19-10, 13-4) have clinched the 3-seed in the ASUN Tournament. They will host the yet-to-be-determined 6-seed in Allen Arena on Sunday at 6 p.m.
The Belmont men will get their first taste of Arch Madness, the nickname for the MVC Tournament which takes place in St. Louis, on Friday when the 4-seeded Bruins (21-10, 14-6) face the winner of 12-seed Evansville and 5-seed Indiana State at 2:30 p.m.
The 4-seeded TSU men (18-13, 10-8) will take on the winner of 5-seed SEMO and 8-seed Lindenwood in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Evansville.
The No. 7-seeded women's program (11-17, 7-11) will face 6-seed SIUE in the first round on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. The Tigers will also be playing in Evansville. The Brentwood-based OVC has all of its men's and women's basketball postseason outings at the Ford Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.