Each week during the remainder of the college basketball season, the Nashville Post and The News will have weekly updates on all the local schools in the buildup to March Madness.
Vanderbilt men named NCAA Team of the Week, upset No. 6 UT on buzzer beater
It was quite the week for the Vanderbilt men's basketball team. The Commodores were named the NCAA's Team of the Week on Monday following back-to-back wins over Tennessee and Florida.
On Wednesday, Vanderbilt upset the then-No. 6-ranked Vols 66-65 on a buzzer-beating three from Tyrin Lawrence at Memorial Gymnasium. It was just the Vols third SEC loss on the season and fifth overall. Lawrence finished with a game-high 19 points as the 'Dores earned their biggest win of the season.
Liam Robbins scored a career-high 32 points, to go along with 10 rebounds and four blocks, as Vanderbilt took down Florida 88-80 in Gainesville. Robbins was named the SEC Player of the Week after averaging 23 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks in the two wins.
TSU game suspended after injury to Tennessee Tech's Wood
Saturday's game between Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech was suspended with 3:04 remaining in the contest due to a serious injury to Tech's Diante Wood.
Wood collided with a pair of Tigers late in the fourth quarter as TSU led 67-53. The game was delayed 45 minutes as Wood was eventually taken from the Gentry Center to a Nashville hospital.
In a statement released to the media, Tennessee Tech's athletic department later said that "after undergoing further evaluation, he was discharged and allowed to return to Cookeville late Saturday evening."
The OVC later declared in a statement that the game would count as a win for TSU as "In accordance with the NCAA Rulebook (Section 4), both teams agreed to end the game at the point of interruption and declared Tennessee State the winner. Because the contest had reached 'a reasonable point of conclusion' (at least 30 minutes for basketball), the statistics will count for both teams."
TSU's Jr. Clay paced the Tigers with 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. He was named the OVC Player of the Week after also notching 23-8-5 in a win over SEMO for a weekly averages of 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. It is his second weekly honor of the season.
Austin Peay head coach Young off to historic start to career
In just her second season with the program, Austin Peay women's basketball head coach Brittany Young has led the Govs to 35 wins, a program first.
Last season, in her first year as a head coach, Young led APSU to a 20-13 record, to the OVC semifinals, and to the Women's Basketball Invitational tournament.
This year, in the program's first season in the ASUN, Young has Austin Peay at 15-8 and just two games back from FGCU in the league standings with five games left in the regular season.
More local players earn weekly awards
Robbins and Clay were not the only Nashville-area athletes to be named Players of the Week this past week.
Belmont's Destinee Wells earned her fourth career POTW nod as she poured in a career-high 35 points (16-27 shooting) and dished out a game-high five assists in the Bruins 81-69 win over Indiana State. She also compiled 11 points and a season-best nine assists in Belmont's 93-53 win over Evansville. The Bruins have now won consecutive games.
Middle Tennessee's Savannah Wheeler was named the Conference USA Player of the Week for the third time this season and fourth time in her career. Wheeler had a season-best 37 points (11-16 shooting) and four assists in a win over Western Kentucky and 29 points and a season-high nine rebounds in a Blue Raider blowout of UAB.
Lipscomb's Bella Vinson was named the ASUN Player of the Week for the second time this year. Vinson collected 26 points, four rebounds, and three blocks in a win against North Florida and 23 points and four rebounds in a victory over Jacksonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.