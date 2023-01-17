Each week during the remainder of the college basketball season, the Nashville Post and The News will have weekly updates on all the local schools in the buildup to March Madness.
Vanderbilt men upset No. 15 Arkansas
With just an overtime win at home over lowly South Carolina during their first three SEC outings, Vanderbilt entered Saturday's matchup with No. 15 Arkansas at Memorial Gymnasium desperately needing a victory.
Vanderbilt came through with its biggest win of the season so far, outscoring the Razorbacks by 21 points in the second half to win 97-84 and improve to 2-2 in SEC play. Five 'Dores finished in double-figures: Tyrin Lawrence (22), Jordan Wright (17), Myles Stute (15), Liam Robbins (14), and Trey Thomas (13).
They'll need all that scoring and more Tuesday night when No. 4 Alabama, led by freshman star and Cane Ridge alum Brandon Miller, comes to Nashville.
Blue Raider men, women sweep UAB in exciting fashion
The Middle Tennessee women's program continues to be the best team in the area. The Blue Raiders defeated UAB 76-45 on Monday night in Birmingham to extend their current winning streak to 12 games, one of the longest in the nation.
In the latest AP Poll, MT sits at 27th with 39 total points, just 23 points behind Texas for the final spot in the rankings. With a couple more signature wins under their belt, the Blue Raiders will be knocking down that door. They also have the highest NET ranking of any mid-major team, coming in at 18th in the metric that determines NCAA Tournament seeding and inclusion.
Meanwhile, the men's team kept the winning ways going on Monday night in Murfreesboro, surviving a 74-73 overtime thriller against UAB, a team experts thought might compete for an at-large bid in the offseason. The Blazers were without leading scorer Jordan "Jelly" Walker, but it was still an important win for the Blue Raiders in the Conference USA standings.
Belmont men earn back-to-back MVC Newcomer of the Week honors
After a 6-5 start to the season, culminating in an 85-75 loss to Middle Tennessee at the Curb Event Center, the Bruins have won seven out of their last eight games.
During that stretch, freshmen Cade Tyson and Ja'Kobi Gillespie have won consecutive Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week awards. Tyson, who currently leads the MVC in scoring among freshmen, averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in Belmont wins over UIC and Missouri State, while Greeneville, Tenn., native Gillespie went for 14.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game as the Bruins took down Valparaiso and Northern Iowa.
Next up for Belmont? A showdown with fellow OVC-to-MVC mover Murray State at the Curb on Tuesday night.
East Nashville alum Haynes-Overton named OVC Player of the Week for TSU
Former East Nashville star and Kansas transfer Erica Haynes-Overton was named the OVC Player and Newcomer of the Week after averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 steals per game against SIUE and Lindenwood.
She has now won three Newcomer of the Week honors on the season and is third in the league in both scoring and steals at 14.7 and 2.3 per game, respectively.
Lipscomb women sweep weekly honors
The Lipscomb women's basketball team won both of the ASUN's weekly honors after wins over Jacksonville State and North Florida.
Sophomore Bella Vinson, a Manchester native, earned Player of the Week honors after averaging 17.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest, while sophomore Aleah Sorrentino, an Ole Miss transfer, was named Newcomer of the Week after notching 12.7 points and 11.0 rebounds for the week.
