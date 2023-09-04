The No. 12-ranked Tennessee Vols opened up the 2023 season in Nashville on Saturday, routing Virginia 49-13 in front of a record-breaking crowd at Nissan Stadium.
69,507 fans piled into Nissan to watch the Vols and the Cavaliers play for the first time since the 1991 Sugar Bowl (a 23-22 UT win) and the fifth time ever. The number bested the previous sporting event record of 69,489 for the 2021 Music City Bowl, which saw the Vols fall to Purdue in overtime 48-45.
Tennessee's offense and defense were both locked in early against an out-gunned Virginia squad that was voted to finish last in the ACC preseason polls. The Vols led 21-3 at halftime, scoring a pair of touchdowns in each of the last two quarters, and allowed just one touchdown and 201 yards on defense.
Joe Milton III had an impressive outing in his first start has the true QB1 for the Vols, completing 21-of-30 passes for 201 yards and touchdowns, adding 33 yards and two more scores on the ground.
Sophomore running back Dylan Sampson proved to be an effective red-zone weapon, scoring four times on just 14 touches. Junior Jaylen Wright had 115 yards on 12 carries.
A handful of local products made their debut for the Vols as well. Smyrna grad Arion Carter logged four tackles at linebacker. Riverdale's Caleb Herring, Greenbrier's Nathan Robinson, and Donelson Christian Academy's Dayton Sneed also saw action.
TSU, MTSU take on Notre Dame, Alabama in high-profile openers
Tennessee State and Middle Tennessee State opened their 2023 seasons in front of a lot of eyes as the Tigers and Blue Raiders faced No. 13 Notre Dame and No. 4 Alabama, respectfully.
TSU made the trip up to South Bend to become the first HBCU or FCS to take on the Fighting Irish. And although the Tigers managed just three points and 158 yards of total offense, they still received a $1 million paycheck for the visit.
Heisman hopeful Sam Hartman displayed some ruthless efficiency, finishing 14-17 for 194 yards and three total touchdowns.
The Tigers did have a few local bright spots. Ravenwood alum Darius Harper made four tackles and broke up a pass and Springfield Speedster Dayron Johnson had 76 return yards. Plus, in his collegiate debut, MBA alum and head coach Eddie George's son Eriq George collected four tackles.
MTSU displayed similar luck in Tuscaloosa against Alabama, scoring just seven points and compiling 211 total yards.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Nicholas Vattiato finished a respectable 21-32 for 127 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, in his first game taking over for Heisman winner and 2023 top draft pick Bryce Young, passed for 194 yards (13-18), ran for 48 more, and scored five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing).
