As football season has come to an end in Tennessee, many sports fans will be looking to fill that pigskin-shaped void in their weekly viewing habits.
With the Nashville Predators stuck in the no-man's land between playoff contention and basement dweller and Nashville SC not set to kick off at GEODIS Park until March, the winter months will be the perfect time for Music City sports fans to check out one of the 10 local Division I basketball squads in town.
The Nashville Post and The News will be providing weekly coverage throughout the rest of the season. Today, we'll be catching you up on the most notable moments from the non-conference portion of the season.
Best Team - Middle Tennessee Women
The Middle Tennessee women's program has been far and away the best college team in the Nashville area so far this season.
The Blue Raiders are 12-2 overall with a perfect 5-0 record in Conference USA games. Of their two losses, one came by one point, 76-75, at Mercer in the season opener and the other was a 72-67 loss to Texas Tech in the Las Vegas Invitational. They also have three wins over Power conference teams (more on that later).
In the latest AP Poll, MT received 12 points, just 32 behind No. 25 Creighton. If the Blue Raiders, led by redshirt senior Kseniya Malashka (16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks) and junior transfer Savannah Wheeler (15.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists) can avoid any damaging losses in conference play, they may be looking at a single-digit seed or an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.
MVP - Ben Sheppard, Belmont
It's hard tp replace a pair of players as monumental to a program as Grayson Murphy and Nick Muszynski. That was Belmont's challenge heading into this season, which also happened to be their first in the ultra-competitive Missouri Valley Conference, long one of the best mid-major leagues in the country.
Enter Ben Sheppard. Previously known mostly as a sharpshooter, the senior guard has improved his stats across the board this season. He currently leads the team in points (18.1), rebounds (5.0), assists (3.5), and steals (1.8). Fellow stat sheet-stuffer Grayson Murphy would be proud.
Most Impressive Win - Middle Tennessee Women 67 No. 18 Louisville 49
The Louisville Cardinals narrowly escaped the Curb Event Center with a 75-70 win over Belmont on Nov. 13. Less than a month later, Middle Tennessee gave then No.-18-ranked Cardinals their second-worst loss of the season thus far.'
The Blue Raiders dominated Louisville 67-49. Wheeler led the way with a 23-6-5 line, while Courtney Whitson added a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. It's safe to say the Cardinals will not be traveling to Tennessee again anytime soon.
Best Transfer - Jr. Clay, Tennessee State Men
After four seasons at in-state, OVC rival Tennessee Tech, Chattanooga native Jr. Clay made the trek down to Nashville this season. He has made an instant impact for the Tigers.
Clay is the team's leading scorer (17.7), passer (4.8 assists), and defender (1.6 steals) and is third on the team in rebounds (3.9) despite being just 6-0 tall. He has been the most important player for a Tigers team that is currently tied for the second-best record in the OVC.
Most Improved - Lipscomb Women
Last season, Lipscomb went 10-22. It was just their third season with double-digit wins since the 2007-08 campaign. This year, just 15 games into the season, the Bisons already have nine wins.
They nearly knocked off TCU on the road in the season opener, falling 69-62. They lost in overtime, 72-71, at Memorial Gymnasium in December. And they have won four in a row, including all three ASUN games to start conference play unbeaten.
Outside of senior Jalyn Holcomb, a Riverdale alum, Lipscomb's top seven rotational players are freshmen or sophomores. Head coach Lauren Sumski has the young Bisons rolling.
Most Snake-Bitten - Vanderbilt Women
The poor Commodores lost three would-be starters - leading returning scorers Jordyn Cambridge (an Ensworth product) and Iyana Moore (a Riverdale alum) and Kaylon Smith - to season-ending injuries.
Graduate transfer Ciaja Harbison (18.7 points per game) has shouldered an impressive load in keeping Vanderbilt at .500.
Most Frustrating - Vanderbilt Men
This section is not about the Commodores once again sitting near the bottom of the SEC standings. Of the 10 local Division I schools, just one didn't play an intra-Nashville game in the non-conference slate - Vanderbilt.
In fact, during head coach Jerry Stackhouse's four-year tenure as head coach, the Commodores have faced just one of the other local squads - Belmont, in last season's NIT first-round matchup, a game they did not schedule themselves. Vanderbilt is under no obligation to schedule any of these teams, but wouldn't it be more fun if they did?
