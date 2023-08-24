Nolensville Little League's World Series run came to an end on Wednesday night when the Tennessee and Southeast Region champions fell to Team West/California (El Segundo) 5-3 in the fourth round of the lower portion of the United States bracket.
The Little League World Series appearance, which was a United States record third straight and sixth overall for Nolensville, began with an 8-1 defeat of Team Metro/Rhode Island (Smithfield) on Aug. 18 in round 2 of the upper bracket.
The boys from Tennessee were sent down to the lower bracket following 6-2 loss to Team Northwest/Washington (Seattle) on Aug. 21.
In Nolensville's first game in the lower bracket, which took place in round 3 on Aug. 22, Nolensville pulled out a 2-1 win over Team Mountain/Nevada (Henderson) to advance to last night's game.
Across the four games, Jackson Tabor, Stella Weaver, and Lucas McCauley tied for the team lead with four hits apiece. Weaver broke the record for most hits by a girl in Little League World Series history.
McCauley blasted the team's only home run and led Nolensville with four RBI. Nash Carter scored a team-high four runs and added three hits.
On the mound, McCauley tossed a team-best 16 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run in eight innings. Grayson May threw 13 strikeouts across 10 innings. Both earned a win on the mound.
