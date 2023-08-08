Nolensville Little League won the Southeast Region 4-1 over Florida (Lake Mary) on Thursday night in Warner Robins, Georgia to become the first team in United States history to earn three consecutive Little League World Series bids.
The Nolensville/South Nashville squad has now earned six bids overall, surpassing Goodlettsville for the most in Tennessee history.
Nolensville turned in a series of dominant performances on its way to a third straight Southeast Region title. On Thursday, Aug. 3, Nolensville kicked things off with a 10-0 shutout of Alabama (Rainbow City).
After falling to Georgia (Hamilton) 6-2 on Saturday, Aug. 5, Nolensville bounced back later that night with an 8-1 win over South Carolina (Taylors) in the elimination bracket.
On Sunday, Aug. 6, Nolensville defeated Virginia (Vienna) 7-2 to earn a rematch with Georgia for a spot in the Region championship. Nolensville got its revenge with a 4-0 shutout of Georgia in the final game of the elimination bracket, setting up the region championship win over Florida.
Now, Nolensville will head to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the 2023 Little League World Series. Representing both Tennessee and the Southeast Region, Nolensville will face the winner of a first-round matchup between the Mountain Region champs and the Metro Region champs.
The game will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.