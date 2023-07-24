After a dominating run through the Tennessee state tournament, the Nolensville Little League team is headed to Warner Robins, Georgia for the Southeast Region Tournament.
Nolensville cruised through the Tennessee state championship game with an 11-0 victory over Morristown on Thursday. They finished the tournament outscoring opponents 40-2 over four games.
Now, Nolensville will begin their final hurdle to reaching a third consecutive Little League World Series. On Aug. 3, Nolensville will begin the Southeast Regional against Alabama. The game will be aired on ESPN+ with an approximate first pitch time of 4 p.m.
Eight teams will take part in the double elimination tournament, with the winner clinching a trip to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.
