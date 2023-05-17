With the Region 6-4A championship on the line, the Nolensville Knights softball team rose to the occasion Wednesday and took care of business at home, throttling the Centennial Cougars 12-0 in five innings.
The offensive onslaught wasn’t instantaneous, though, as the Knights were held scoreless through the first two innings. But head coach Luke Patton knew his team was focused enough to endure the dry spell.
“(Tuesday) we just worked really hard on good pitch selection and making sure we had good timing coming in,” Patton said. “We didn’t look like it in the first two innings, but made the adjustments in the third, and I’m super proud of the way they played after that.”
Sophomore Lily Dale was finally able to set the run-scoring tone for the Knights, stepping to the plate and hitting a home run to lead off the third inning. The Knights would go on to score seven runs in the inning.
“That just totally opened the floodgates for us offensively," Patton said.
Senior Rylan Smith, who leads the Knights with an earned run average (ERA) of just over one this season, pitched lights-out to deny any sort of counterattack from the Cougars. Pitching a complete game, she struck out eight, and Patton deemed her the defensive MVP of the evening.
Also helping spearhead the charge for the Knights was senior shortstop Lauren Ryan, who got a pair of base hits for three RBI.
The Knights are no strangers to scoring lots of runs. Wednesday marked their twelfth game of the season scoring 10 runs or more. Patton believes the lineup consistency is what allows the ladies to settle in and pile up hits and runs.
“We’ve had a pretty consistent lineup for a few weeks now,” Patton said. “So I think kids are starting to understand their role, where they fit in and what they need to do to get the job done.”
With the win, the Knights will take on Beech at home on Friday with a state berth on the line. Whether they get the same elite-level pitching or red hot offense is to be determined, but they undoubtedly have their eyes on the prize, Patton says.
“The plan for (Thursday) is just to stay loose, get some work in, work on the fundamentals and be ready for Friday."
Centennial will be headed to Region 5-4A champs Green Hill on Friday for the sectional round to face one of the best teams in the state.
Other postseason scores from Wednesday night:
Softball:
Region 4-AAA:
Macon County 7 Page 6 in region championship
Division II-AA:
GPS 9 Lipscomb Academy 4; Lipscomb Academy 5 GPS 1
Baseball:
Division II-AA:
McCallie 6 Father Ryan 4; McCallie 11 Father Ryan 8; Briarcrest 4 CPA 2; Lipscomb Academy 2 Christian Brothers 1
