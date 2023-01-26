Collegiate Baseball Newspaper announced its 2023 Preseason High School All-American teams on Tuesday, and Nolensville's Ethan McElvain was among the honorees.
The left-hander was one of 24 pitchers named to the first team and one of just three local players selected alongside Goodpasture shortstop Carson Rucker (first team) and Donelson Christian Academy pitcher Ethan Robinson (second team).
Last season, McElvain took part in the 2022 Perfect Game All-American Classic. He was the only player from Tennessee to earn an invite.
McElvain has committed to play for Vanderbilt at the collegiate level, following in the footsteps of his brother Chris, a Summit alum, who was drafted in the 8th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds.
The 2019 Class AA Mr. Baseball finalist has also suited up for Team USA on a number of occasions including for the 2022 Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) League and for the team that won gold at the 2019 World Baseball-Softball Confederation U-15 World Cup Americas Qualifier.
