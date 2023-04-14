In many ways, it has been more of the same for Nashville SC in 2023. Seven games into the season, the Boys in Gold have ridden a familiar formula - a stout defense and just enough offense - to a 3-2-2 record and 11 points.
Their point total puts them at fifth in the 15-team Eastern Conference table, which means means NSC is firmly in playoff position. The top seven teams in each conference qualify for round one, while eighth and ninth place face off in the wild card round.
A stellar defense has once again been NSC's backbone. They have allowed the least goals in the league so far, having only given up a stingy two scores in seven games, including just one at Geodis Park to the Eastern Conference's top team FC Cincinnati.
Only three other teams have given up less than five goals: Cincinnati (four), the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders (three), and perennial contender LAFC (three in just six games).
Joe Willis is having perhaps his best season as a pro. The 34-year-old goalkeeper is tied with Cincinnati's Roman Celentano for the league lead with five shutouts. He also has 24 saves and a microscopic 0.24 GAA (goals against average).
But like the usual stout defense, there has also been a familiar lack of offensive production. NSC has scored a paltry six goals in seven games, the lowest total of any team currently in a playoff position.
Reigning MVP and Golden Boot winner Hany Mukhtar has notched a goal and three assists (the only player on the team with more than one). 2022 midseason acquisition Jacob Shaffelburg has provided a much-needed spark with two goals and a general energetic presence, as has newcomer Fafà Picault. But to be a true contender, NSC will need someone else to provide goal-scoring opportunities.
It's a recognizable position for a franchise that has yet to miss the postseason in three seasons of existence, but has also yet to advance past the quarterfinal round.
The remainder of NSC's April slate is full of crucial games. On Saturday, they head to Citi Field to face seventh-place New York City FC. April 22 sees LAFC coming to Geodis for a showdown with the third-place team in the West.
And after hosting San Antonio FC in a third-round matchup in the U.S. Open Cup on April 26, third-place Atlanta United returns to Nashville on April 29 to reignite the southern rivalry after NSC's season-long Western Conference foray in 2022.
These matches should give fans a better idea of where the club is at this stage in the season. There is still so much soccer to be played, most of the season is still coming down the pike, but it would be comforting to see a little more offensive panache to go with the grittiest defense in the league.
