The Titans whittled their way down to an initial 53-man on roster on Tuesday, adding a kicker via trade along the way.
Among the Titans’ more notable cuts were a pair of recent draft picks — wide receiver Racey McMath (2021 sixth round) and linebacker Chance Campbell (2022 sixth round). Also cut were guard Jordan Roos, who started three games for the organization last year, and edge rusher Sam Okuayinonyu, who played in six games for the Titans last year.
Some of the more intriguing players to survive the cut included a pair of players with local ties — wide receiver Colton Dowell from Wilson Central High and the University of Tennessee-Martin and safety Matthew Jackson, who attended Nashville’s Hillsboro High before playing at Eastern Kentucky University.
Dowell was a seventh-round draft pick in April and Jackson was an undrafted free agent.
In addition, a pair of undrafted free agents from small colleges — edge rusher Caleb Murphy and cornerback Anthony Kendall — made the squad after impressive offseason work. Murphy, out of Division II Ferris State, tied for the NFL lead with four preseason sacks, while Kendall, via Division III Baldwin Wallace, allowed just two receptions on five preseason targets, per Pro Football Focus.
The Titans also acquired kicker Nick Folk in a trade with the New England Patriots, giving up a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. A 15-year veteran, Folk, 38, has made 353-of-426 field-goal attempts (82.9 percent), including 136-of-193 (70 percent) from 40 yards and beyond.
One other order of business: Titans running back Hassan Haskins was placed on the Commissioner Exempt list following a June incident for which he faces felony charges of aggravated assault by strangulation. Haskins, who had been placed on injured reserve Monday, may not practice or attend games while on the Commissioner Exempt list.
Here’s a position-by-position analysis of the team’s initial 53-man roster, which is likely to see alterations before the Titans open Sept. 10 in New Orleans:
TUESDAY CUTS: CB Eric Garror; CB Steven Jones; DB Shy Carter; DB Armani Marsh; DL Jaleel Johnson; DL Kyle Peko; DL T.K. McClendon; DT Trevon Coley; DT Michael Dwumfour; ; Edge Sam Okuayinonu; Edge Thomas Rush; G Jordan Roos; LB Chance Campbell; LB Ben Niemann; OL John Ojukwu; OL Andrew Rupcich; RB Jacques Patrick; S Tyreque Jones; T John Leglue; TE Thomas Odukoya; TE Kevin Rader; WR Mason Kinsey; WR Racey McMath; WR Reggie Roberson; WR Tre’Shaun Harrison.
PLACED ON PUP: CB Caleb Farley
OFFENSE
Position: Quarterback
How many kept: Three
Who made it: Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Will Levis
Analysis: There was certainly one school of thought that Willis might be cut this year after Tennessee picked Levis in the second round. But Willis, a third-round pick in 2022, showed enough improvement from his rookie season to stick. Levis was limited to half of one preseason game due to a quad injury. Titans coach Mike Vrabel has not announced which of his two young quarterbacks is second on the depth chart and which is third going into the season.
Position: Running back
How many kept: Three
Who made it: Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears, Julius Chestnut
Analysis: This is a very talented threesome. Henry has been one of the NFL’s top backs for years, while the rookie Spears showed burst and elusiveness in his rookie preseason. Chestnut had a second straight strong preseason, making a couple of nice touchdown catches to add to his skills as a runner.
Position: Tight end
How many kept: Three
Who made it: Chig Okonkwo, Trevon Wesco, Josh Whyle
Analysis: The traditionally tight-end-heavy Titans opted to go with just three to start out, releasing Odukoya and Rader. Okonkwo is the pass-catcher in the group and Wesco the blocker. Whyle, a fourth-round pick in April, should be able to assist in both categories, but he’ll need to improve on his preseason.
Position: Wide receiver
How many kept: Seven
Who made it: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Chris Moore, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Colton Dowell, Kearis Jackson
Analysis: This positional group looks much stronger than it did a few days ago with Burks returning to practice Monday, just 12 days after suffering an LCL injury. Philips won’t be ready for a while due to the preseason knee injury he suffered, but Jackson should take over some of his slot-receiver and punt-return duties. Dowell offers potential in the form of size and speed.
Position: Offensive line
How many kept: 10
Who made it: Andre Dillard, Peter Skoronski, Aaron Brewer, Daniel Brunskill, Chris Hubbard, Dillon Radunz, Justin Murray, Corey Levin, Xavier Newman-Johnson, Jaelyn Duncan
Analysis: This is a lot of offensive lineman, and there are probably a few reasons for that. One, Duncan is more of a project, but the team likely didn’t want to expose him to waivers. In addition, Radunz has practiced only one day after returning from ACL surgery, so the Titans are likely making sure his return continues to go smoothly before potentially making another move. Also, if Hubbard doesn’t pan out at right tackle, the Titans have other options before Nicholas Petit-Frere returns.
Overall, the unit remains a question mark entering the season, as four of five starters are new, and the fifth, Brewer, moved from guard to center. During a small preseason sample size, the group looked better in pass protection than in the run game. Radunz’ return adds depth, though it remains to be seen whether he will be given a shot at right tackle, where he struggled during the 2022 offseason.
DEFENSE
Position: Defensive line
How many kept: Five
Who made it: Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, Jayden Peevy.
Analysis: The Titans have plenty of quality and depth at this position. Simmons is one of the league’s best, Autry isn’t far behind and Tart has shown signs he will emerge as a consistent force. There were some tough selections behind those three, with the 6-6, 310-pound Peevy earning a spot after spending most of last year on the practice squad.
Position: Edge rusher
How many kept: Four
Who made it: Harold Landry, Arden Key, Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy
Analysis: If Landry returns to his pre-injury 2021 form, and if Key plays to his potential, the Titans could have a very impressive one-two punch pressuring the quarterback. Weaver has established himself as a solid rotational player and Murphy certainly flashed some potential with four sacks in three preseason games.
Position: Inside linebacker
How many kept: Five
Who made it: Azeez Al-Shaair, Monty Rice, Jack Gibbens, Luke Gifford, Otis Reese IV
Analysis: Al-Shaair, signed in the offseason, gets his chance to be a full-time starter and leader. It’s time for Rice, who missed several training-camp practices and two games for unspecified reasons, to show maturation and production in his third year. It was mildly surprising to see the team cut Chance Campbell, a sixth-round pick from 2022. But offseason addition Luke Gifford adds experienced depth and strength on special teams. The surprise keeper was the 6-3, 214-pound Reese, an undrafted free agent who played safety at Ole Miss.
Position: Cornerback
How many kept: Five
Who made it: Kristian Fulton, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roger McCreary, Tre Avery, Anthony Kendall
Analysis: The Titans have three proven starters in Fulton, Murphy-Bunting and McCreary, as long as the trio remains healthy. Murphy-Bunting has missed a combined 13 games the last two seasons, and Fulton has missed 20 of 50 games over his three seasons. Avery started three games last season, so he has some experience.
Position: Safety
How many kept: Five
Who made it: Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Elijah Molden, Mike Brown, Matthew Jackson
Analysis: Tennessee offers one of the league’s best starting duos in Byard and Hooker, but there is unproven depth behind them. Molden played cornerback in his first two seasons, Brown has not played a snap on defense during the regular season and Jackson is a rookie.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Positions: Kicker, Punter, Long Snapper
How many kept: Three
Who made it: Nick Folk, Ryan Stonehouse, Morgan Cox
Analysis: In adding Folk, a 15-year vet, via trade, the Titans added a kicker with a far more proven track record than the likes of Caleb Shudak, Trey Wolff and Michael Badgley. In 2022, Folk went 32-for-37 on field-goal attempts (86 percent). He made 14-of-19 attempts from 40 yards plus (74 percent), including four-of-five from 50-plus yards. Stonehouse had an outstanding rookie season and Cox, a five-time Pro Bowler, is as smooth as snapper as there is in the league.
