There’s no question this has been one of the more turbulent seasons in recent Predators memory.
And given the up-and-down nature of how the team has played, there’s little reason to believe the second half of the season will look much different than the first.
However, despite the losing streaks, the 4-12-1 record when trailing after the second period, the 26th-ranked offense, the 27th-ranked power play and everything in between, Nashville sits just three points out of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference and four points out of third place in the Central Division.
Here are the biggest questions the team needs answered over the final two-and-a-half months of the season:
Which player(s) are capable of more?
The Predators have roughly $42.5 million tied up in Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen, Mikael Granlund, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter. It’s hard to find too much fault with Forsberg and Josi — both of whom have 41 points in 48 games.
Duchene had a nice three-game stretch before the All Star break with three goals and four points, but aside from that mini hot streak, he’s performing at a 20-goal, 63-point pace this season.
Johansen and Niederreiter both were hot out of the gates but have since regressed to the mean. This team needs the 26-goal, 63-point Johansen of last season and the Niederreiter from October and November who scored nine goals and 11 points through the first 22 games.
It’s difficult to determine what fair expectations are for Granlund, who was a two-time 20-goal, 60-point player for Minnesota but has since had just one 60-point season and has never scored more than 17 goals for Nashville. But it’s safe to assume Nashville expected more than six goals and 28 points through 48 games when it gave the 30-year-old forward $5 million per year to anchor the top six.
Where is the offense going to come from?
It was slightly encouraging to see the Predators put up 13 goals in their final three games before the break; however, even with the offensive outburst, they still rank 26th in goals scored per game (2.81) and 27th in total goals (135).
The Predators have just five players — Forsberg, Duchene, Niederreiter, Josi, Johansen — with double-digit goals this season. For comparison, only five teams have fewer, and the offensively challenged Anaheim Ducks, who rank next-to-last in goal scoring, have more.
There’s little question this burden should fall squarely on Duchene, Johansen and Niederreiter. However, some finger pointing should be directed at Tanner Jeannot as well. He’s nine goals and 15 points behind where he was at the same point last season. And with Phil Tomasino in Milwaukee, that’s another eight goals and 18 points they had through 48 games last year that they don’t have this year.
Is Juuse Saros’ level of play sustainable?
Saros has faced the second-most shots (1,243), recorded the second-most saves (1,143) and played the fourth-most minutes (2,190:08) of any goalie this season.
His save percentage of .920 is the second-best single-season mark of his career for seasons in which he’s started 30 or more games. Although his 2.74 goals-against average is the highest of his career, he’s also facing the most shots per game (33.6) of his career as well, and his defense has left him out to dry more times than he can probably count.
There’s no question Saros, who had a 12-game stretch from Dec. 10 to Jan. 11 where he allowed three goals or less in every game with a save percentage below .909 just once, is in mid-season form. And aside from two minor blips against Buffalo and St. Louis, the 27-year-old Finn hasn’t had too many off games this year; he’s allowed more than four goals just four times this season (he had seven such games last year).
Saros has proven before that he’s capable of shouldering the load for lengthy periods of time (see his 18-7-1 record in the second half of the 2020-21 season), and there’s little reason to doubt that he can’t do it again this year.
Is this team a buyer or seller?
The correct answer is neither. An argument can be made that the team is finally finding its groove, so why mess with team chemistry? Plus GM David Poile’s recent track record with trade deadline additions isn’t exactly impressive (Paul Gaustad, Andrei Kostitsyn, Wayne Simmonds, Ryan Hartman, Cody Franson, Mike Santorelli, Michael Del Zotto, P.A. Parenteau, Erik Gudbranson, Korbinian Holzer, Vernon Fiddler. Get the point?).
Nashville has a 31.8 percent chance of making the playoffs according to moneypuck.com. With 38 games remaining — half against current playoff teams — the Predators need roughly 97 points to have a shot at the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.
Is 21 or so wins in 38 games doable for the Predators? Absolutely. With 19 games against non-playoff teams, surely there are at least six or seven wins against playoff teams to be had. If the Predators scratch and claw their way into the postseason, it needs to be with the current roster. The only move that could — and should — be made is adding Tomasino into the fold come playoff time.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
