The Predators will open their first season under new coach Andrew Brunette on Oct. 10, when the team plays at the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Nashville’s home opener will be Oct. 12 against Seattle.
The Predators, who missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years last season, released their full 82-game, regular season schedule for 2023-24 on Tuesday.
Here are some highlights:
- The team’s busiest month will be December when the Predators will play 15 games in 30 days — seven home and eight away. The schedule that month will include a pair of home games book-ending Christmas, Dec. 23 against Dallas and Dec. 27 against Carolina.
- Nashville will face Florida, where Brunette served as interim head coach during the 2021-22 season, twice this season — at home on Jan. 22 and away on March 21.
- A number of players traded away by the Predators over the past few months will make initial returns to Bridgestone Arena. Edmonton defenseman Mattias Ekholm is first (Oct. 17), followed by Colorado center Ryan Johansen (Nov. 20), Pittsburgh forward Mikael Granlund (Nov. 28), Tampa Bay forward Tanner Jeannot (Dec. 7) and Winnipeg forward Nino Niederreiter (April 19).
- The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights will visit Nashville on March 26.
- The Predators will play a season-high eight home games in November.
- The Predators will play nine sets of back-to-back games, including five sets of back-to-back contests on the road.
- The Predators will play 12 Saturday home games, including five at earlier starts: Nov. 18 vs. Chicago (1 p.m.); Dec. 2 vs. the New York Rangers (3:30 pm.); Dec. 23 vs. Dallas (2 p.m.); March 2 vs. Colorado (5 p.m.); and March 23 vs. Detroit (4 p.m.).
- The Predators will have two five-game road trips, Oct. 31-Nov. 9 against Vancouver, Seattle, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg; and Feb. 17-25 against St. Louis, Vegas, Los Angeles, San Jose and Anaheim.
- The team will have two five-game homestands, Nov. 11-22 against Arizona, Anaheim, Chicago, Colorado and Calgary; and Feb. 27-March 7 against Ottawa, Minnesota, Colorado, Montreal and Buffalo.
Here’s the full schedule:
DATE TIME (all CT) OPPONENT
Oct. 10 4:30 p.m. at Tampa Bay
Oct. 12 7 p.m. Seattle
Oct. 14 6 p.m. at Boston
Oct. 17 7 p.m. Edmonton
Oct. 19 6 p.m. at NY Rangers
Oct. 21 7 p.m. San Jose
Oct. 24 8:15 p.m. Vancouver
Oct. 28 6 p.m. Toronto
Oct. 31 9 p.m. at Vancouver
Nov. 2 9 p.m. at Seattle
Nov. 4 2 p.m. at Edmonton
Nov. 7 8 p.m. at Calgary
Nov. 9 7 p.m. at Winnipeg
Nov. 11 7 p.m. Arizona
Nov. 14 7 p.m. Anaheim
Nov. 18 1 p.m. Chicago
Nov. 20 7 p.m. Colorado
Nov. 22 8 p.m. Calgary
Nov. 24 2 p.m. at St. Louis
Nov. 26 7 p.m. Winnipeg
Nov. 28 7 p.m. Pittsburgh
Nov. 30 7 p.m. Minnesota
Dec. 2 3:30 p.m. NY Rangers
Dec. 3 6 p.m. at Buffalo
Dec. 5 7:30 p.m. at Chicago
Dec. 7 7 p.m. Tampa Bay
Dec. 9 6 p.m. at Toronto
Dec. 10 6 p.m. at Montreal
Dec. 12 7 p.m. Philadelphia
Dec. 15 6 p.m. at Carolina
Dec. 16 7 p.m. Washington
Dec. 19 7 p.m. Vancouver
Dec. 21 6 p.m. at Philadelphia
Dec. 23 2 p.m. Dallas
Dec. 27 7 p.m. Carolina
Dec. 29 6 p.m. at Detroit
Dec. 30 6 p.m. at Washington
Jan. 2 7 p.m. Chicago
Jan. 4 7 p.m. Calgary
Jan. 6 7 p.m. at Dallas
Jan. 9 7 p.m. Anaheim
Jan. 12 7 p.m. at Dallas
Jan. 13 7 p.m. NY Islanders
Jan. 15 9 p.m. at Vegas
Jan. 18 8:30 p.m. at Los Angeles
Jan. 20 2 p.m. at Arizona
Jan. 22 7 p.m. Florida
Jan. 25 7 p.m. at Minnesota
Jan. 27 3 p.m. at Edmonton
Jan. 29 6 p.m. at Ottawa
Jan. 31 6:30 p.m. Los Angeles
Feb. 10 7 p.m. Arizona
Feb. 13 7 p.m. New Jersey
Feb. 15 8 p.m. Dallas
Feb. 17 4 p.m. at St. Louis
Feb. 20 9 p.m. at Vegas
Feb. 22 9:30 p.m. at Los Angeles
Feb. 24 9 p.m. at San Jose
Feb. 25 7 p.m. at Anaheim
Feb. 27 7 p.m. Ottawa
Feb. 29 7 p.m. Minnesota
March 2 5 p.m. Colorado
March 5 7 p.m. Montreal
March 7 7 p.m. Buffalo
March 9 11:30 a.m. at Columbus
March 10 2:30 p.m. at Minnesota
March 13 6:30 p.m. at Winnipeg
March 16 9 p.m. at Seattle
March 19 7 p.m. San Jose
March 21 6 p.m. at Florida
March 23 4 p.m. Detroit
March 26 7 p.m. Vegas
March 28 9 p.m. at Arizona
March 30 5 p.m. at Colorado
April 2 7 p.m. Boston
April 4 7 p.m. St. Louis
April 6 6:30 p.m. at NY Islanders
April 7 6 p.m. at New Jersey
April 9 7 p.m. Winnipeg
April 12 7:30 p.m. at Chicago
April 13 7 p.m. Columbus
April 15 6 p.m. at Pittsburgh
