The Predators bolstered the prospect pipeline at both forward and defense in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.
They took rangy, productive right wing Mathew Wood from the University of Connecticut at No. 15 and speedy defenseman Tanner Molendyk from the Western Hockey League’s Saskatoon Blades at No. 24.
What they didn’t do was make the big splashy trade, the one incoming general manager Barry Trotz had sought to pull off in order to land one of the dynamic centers selected early in the first round.
With 13 overall picks in this year’s draft — including two in the first round — and 10 selections in the 2024 draft, Trotz had hoped to pry loose a selection in the top four. But the four teams at the top of the draft — Chicago, Anaheim, Columbus and San Jose — wouldn’t budge, each selecting a center.
In fact, there wasn’t a single trade in the first round, a sign of how coveted the talent was at the top of the draft and of how deep the talent was throughout the first 32 selections.
“I was trying like crazy to get people [to trade], but really if you look at the four franchises up front, they were pretty solid in staying at the center ice position, and I think all four of those got quality people, something to build around,” Trotz said. “I tried like crazy [to trade], but obviously it wasn’t enough.”
The Predators nevertheless added two promising young players, and they will seek to build on those selections Thursday in rounds two through seven. Among Nashville’s 11 picks Thursday are two in the second round (Nos. 46 and 47) and three in the third round (Nos. 68, 79 and 83).
In choosing Wood, the Predators picked a forward for the sixth time in the last seven first-round selections to that point.
The 6-4, 197-pound native of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada is coming off quite a freshman season for the Huskies, as he led the team in scoring with 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 35 games. Wood, 18, racked up those numbers despite the fact he was the youngest player in the NCAA in 2022-23.
He’s been a mainstay on the power play during his career, which should benefit the Predators when he reaches the NHL.
“I’d say I’m an offensive threat and I can score from anywhere,” Wood said. “I can make plays, too, and set guys up. I think I can score anytime I’m on the ice.”
The fourth-ranked North American skater in the NHL’s Central Scouting rankings, Wood plans to return for his sophomore season at Connecticut, where the Predators would like him to work on his strength and his skating.
“I think [I’ll be] obviously trying to get better in every aspect, but really focusing this summer on a bit of acceleration and a bit of strength as well,” Wood said. “I’m going to be able to show what I worked on throughout the summer next season.”
Said outgoing Predators general manager David Poile: “He’s a big body who is growing into his frame. He’s a goal scorer and he’s got size, and that’s something we really wanted.”
Molendyk, 18, became the first defenseman selected in the first round by the Predators since Dante Fabbro in 2016.
He was ranked as the 25th-best overall prospect by The Athletic and the 28th-best North American skater by the NHL’s Central Scouting.
“He’s a player that improved all season long, got higher and higher on our [draft] list, more and more interest,” Poile said. “Every meeting I attended this year, his name was brought up strongly. He can really skate. That’s what really stands out.”
At 5-11 and 181 pounds, Molendyk is not the biggest blueliner, but the Predators believe his speed and puck-moving abilities will outweigh any potential size deficiencies.
“He’s young, getting bigger and stronger,” Poile said. “His skating is only going to get better and stronger. That’s our bet on what will be his ticket to playing in the National Hockey League.”
In 67 games last season, Molendyk totaled 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists). Those are respectable numbers, but Molendyk feels he can bump up his offensive game when he returns to the Blades in 2023-24.
“I think it’s just cracking the offensive seal,” Molendyk said. “I had about 40 points or whatever it was [last season]. I think I’ve got a lot more. I think that’s the biggest thing.”
Poile, who’s stepping down as general manager following the draft, said he was happy with the team’s balance in the opening round, noting that the plan had been to select one forward and one defenseman.
“Right now, we’re trying to get assets and players that we can envision on our team in two or three years,” Poile said. “We got our goal scoring and size with our first pick, and we got our skating and speed with our second pick. We’re looking for ingredients.”
