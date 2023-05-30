The Nashville Predators have chosen one of their former players as the team’s new head coach.
Andrew Brunette will replace John Hynes, who was fired with one year remaining on his contract.
NHL analyst Kevin Weekes first reported the news.
Brunette was a member of the Predators’ 1998-99 expansion team, and he scored the first goal in team history, helping Nashville defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Oct. 13, 1998. The 49-year-old Brunette spent only one season with the Predators, but would go on to a 16-year NHL career, totaling 733 points (268 goals, 465 assists) in 1,110 games.
Incoming Nashville general manager Barry Trotz coached Brunette during that inaugural Predators season, but their ties go even further back. Trotz also coached Brunette for three years at Portland in the American Hockey League.
In addition, Brunette also has ties to outgoing general manager David Poile. It was Poile, then the general manager of the Washington Capitals, who drafted Brunette in the seventh round of the 1993 NHL Entry Draft.
Brunette comes to the Predators after one season as an assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils.
He received a significant dose of head-coaching experience during the 2021-22 season, when Brunette was named interim head coach of the Florida Panthers after Joel Quenneville was fired in October 2021. Brunette guided the Panthers to a 51-18-6 record that season, but Florida chose to replace Brunette with Paul Maurice after the team was swept by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the playoffs.
In addition to serving as an assistant at Florida, Brunette had previously spent two seasons as an assistant for the Minnesota Wild.
Hynes, 48, took over from Peter Laviolette as head coach in January 2020.
He guided the Predators to a 134-95-18 record over four seasons. Nashville made the playoffs in each of the first three seasons, but the Predators failed to win a round, posting a 3-11 postseason mark under Hynes.
One of Hynes’ more impressive stretches came during the end of the 2022-23 season, when Nashville’s roster was depleted following four trade-deadline deals and a string of significant injuries. He guided an inexperienced Predators team to a 12-9-2 record following the trade deadline, beating playoff-bound teams like Seattle, Boston, Vegas, Carolina, Calgary and Winnipeg along the way. Nashville remained in the postseason race through 80 of 82 regular season games
Trotz, who will take over from Poile as the team’s general manager on July 1, complimented Hynes’ work at the end of the season, but did not commit to keeping Hynes behind the bench, saying he would evaluate the situation before making a decision.
