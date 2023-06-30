The selection of a prospect in the seventh and final round of the NHL Draft doesn’t often result in a standing ovation.
But that was the case on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, as David Poile — the only general manager in the history of the Predators — made the final selection of his 41-year NHL career. Poile, who guided the Predators for 26 years and the Washington Capitals for 15, will transition to an adviser role on Saturday, allowing Barry Trotz — Poile’s selection as Nashville’s first coach — to take over as general manager.
The Predators weren’t scheduled to pick in the seventh round Thursday, but New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald — the first captain in Predators history — traded his team’s seventh-round selection to Nashville in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.
That allowed Poile to have one final selection, which led to the entire draft floor — featuring executives from all other 31 teams — as well as the fans at Bridgestone giving him a warm and supportive send-off.
“To kind of bring it all together like that at the end of the week, I thought was so fitting, on top of having the draft and the [NHL Awards] this week,” said Jeff Kealty, Predators assistant general manager and director of scouting.
“To top it all off for David’s career, I think you saw the reaction that everybody — not just the organization but the whole league — has for that. I thought it was really a special moment, certainly for David, but for everybody to kind of thank him and all that. It was great.”
After selecting two prospects in the first round Wednesday night, Poile had an active Thursday to close out his career. He made four trades and selected nine prospects — seven forwards, one defenseman and a goalie. The two-day haul was 11 selections — eight forwards, two defensemen and a goalie.
The only time during the draft the Predators traded up for a prospect came near the top of the second round, when Nashville moved up to the 43rd overall spot by sending picks No. 47 and 147 to the Detroit Red Wings.
The Preds used that pick on Sweden’s Felix Nilsson, a 6-0, 187-pound center who rose from a midterm ranking of 78 by the Central Scouting Service to a final ranking of 24 among European skaters.
“With him, we just felt if we waited further, then maybe we wouldn’t get him,” Kealty said. “So we stepped up and took him. I have a really good feeling about him.”
Nilsson, 18, spent most of his season for playing Rogle BK, a Swedish junior team, where he posted 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 36 games.
The Athletic ranked Nilsson as the 48th-best prospect available at the draft, while TSN ranked him 54th.
“Nilsson is a skilled forward,” wrote The Athletic’s Corey Pronman. “He has strong stickhandling abilities and can often beat checkers with skill. Inside the offensive zone he's an excellent passer who can create a lot off the perimeter. His shot is good enough to be a threat that way but he's more of a natural playmaker. Nilsson isn't highly physical, but he shows up every night, gets to the net and gives a solid effort.”
Only three picks later, the Predators selected left wing Kalan Lind, 18, from Red Deer of the Western Hockey League.
The 6-0, 158-pounder may be slim but has the attitude and the background of a classic agitator. He totaled 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists) — along with 80 penalty minutes — in 43 games for Red Deer last season.
“I think [fans] kind of see I’m a very hard-working, 200-foot player that’s going to be really physical and in guys’ faces, kind of a little bit gritty,” Lind said. “I’ve also got some offensive upside as well.”
The NHL’s Central Scouting service ranked Lind 39th among North American skaters. The Athletic ranked him as the 60th-best overall draft prospect and TSN ranked him 47th.
He hopes to play at about 170 pounds for Red Deer next season.
“Lind is an easy player to like with a lot of NHL attributes,” The Athletic’s Pronman wrote. “He's good at both ends of the ice and can play both center and wing. Lind's skating stands out right away. He's got a technically smooth stride with good power.
“His physical edge is a major asset. Lind walks the line but is a constant pain in the rear to play against for his opponents.”
A few hours later, Poile leaned into the microphone one last time and made his final selection, choosing right wing Aiden Fink from Brooks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
“Thank you for the game of hockey, for such a wonderful life,” Poile said before making the selection. “I would never want to change anything.
“So for my last pick, of all time, this is the pick: Aiden Fink, from Brooks. Thanks, everybody.”
Predators’ 2023 Draft Class
Player Position Round drafted Overall Nationality
Matt Wood RW 1st 15th Canada
Tanner Molenyk D 1st 24th Canada
Felix Nilsson C 2nd 43rd Sweden
Kalan Lind LW 2nd 46th Canada
Jesse Kilskinen RW 3rd 68th Finland
Dylan MacKinnon D 3rd 83rd Canada
Joey Willis C 4th 111th USA
Juha Jatkola G 4th 121st Finland
Sutter Muzzatti C 5th 143rd USA
Austin Roest C 6th 175th Canada
Aiden Fink RW 7th 218th Canada
