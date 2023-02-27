David Poile may be on his way out the door as general manager of the Nashville Predators, but he sure is doing his best to set up his replacement for success.
The Predators announced on Sunday that they had traded forward Tanner Jeannot to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenseman Cal Foote, third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2023, a second-round pick in 2024, and a first-round pick in 2025.
The move comes just 24 hours after the Predators traded forward Nino Niederreiter to the Winnipeg Jets for a 2024 second-round pick.
A fan favorite, Jeannot was protected by the Predators ahead of the 2021-22 Seattle expansion draft over Calle Jarnkrok. He went on to finish seventh in the Calder Trophy voting that season after leading all rookies with 24 goals and finishing with 41 points.
Jeannot signed with Nashville as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent two years with the Milwaukee Admirals before earning a call up at the end of the 2020-21 season. Although he had a strong rookie year, Jeannot has struggled to find any consistency this year, tallying just five goals and 14 points in 56 games.
Foote, the 14th overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Lightning, has one goal and three points in 26 games this season, and four goals and 15 points in 117 NHL games with a plus-18 rating. Adding the 24-year-old blueliner likely increases the chances Nashville moves Dante Fabbro before Friday’s trade deadline.
The first-round pick the Predators got from Tampa in 2025 is top-10 protected, meaning should that pick fall in the top 10 the Lightning would keep it and the Predators would get their first rounder in the following draft.
In a separate move on Sunday, the Predators also acquired forward Isaac Ratcliffe from the Philadelphia Flyers for future considerations. The 24-year-old 6-foot-6 forward has one goal and four points in 10 NHL games, all coming last season. He’s a former second-round pick of the Flyers.
