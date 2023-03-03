The Nashville Predators’ fire sale continues.
The team announced on Wednesday evening that forward Mikael Granlund had been traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick.
Nashville now has 13 selections in the 2023 draft — which will be hosted at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville — including two picks in the first, second and fifth rounds, three picks in the third and fourth rounds, and one pick in the sixth round.
Granlund is the fourth player the Predators have traded during the last five days, joining Nino Niederreiter, Tanner Jeannot and Mattias Ekholm.
In addition to the nine draft picks the team has acquired, plus defensemen Tyson Barrie and Cal Foote and prospect Reid Schaefer, Nashville has cleared approximately $16 million in cap space through its four trades.
Other Predators players who have been mentioned in trade discussions include defensemen Dante Fabbro, Ryan McDonagh and Barrie, forward Matt Duchene, and goaltender Juuse Saros.
