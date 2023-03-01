If there was doubt the Nashville Predators were in rebuild mode before, that question was put to rest Tuesday afternoon when the team traded star defenseman Mattias Ekholm to the Edmonton Oilers.
The 32-year-old Ekholm is the third Predators player traded since Saturday, joining Nino Niederreiter, who was sent to the Winnipeg Jets, and Tanner Jeannot, who was shipped to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
In exchange for Ekholm and a 2024 sixth-round pick, the Oilers sent Nashville defenseman Tyson Barrie, forward prospect Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.
"We are excited to add one of the NHL's most consistent offensive producers from the blueline in Tyson Barrie to our roster and a talented forward with high upside in Reid Schaefer to our ever-growing prospect pool with this trade," Predators GM David Poile said. "At the same time, this trade bolsters our number of potential draft picks over the next two years.
“We want to thank Mattias and his wife Ida for their contributions to the Predators both on and off the ice over the last 12-plus years. The role he played in our franchise's accomplishments cannot be overstated. … We wish Mattias and his family all the best in Edmonton and thank him for all he did during his time in Nashville."
Barrie, 31, is a right-handed offensive defenseman who scored 40 or more points in seven of the last nine seasons. He has 10 goals and 43 points through 61 games this year.
Schaefer, 19, was Edmonton’s first-round pick in 2022. He has scored 23 goals and 47 points with the Seattle Thunderbird in the WHL, and he was ranked as Edmonton’s No. 4 prospect by The Athletic.
Nashville now has 12 picks in the 2023 draft including two in the first round, three in the third round, three in the fourth round and two in the fifth round. The team also has three picks in the second round and two in the fourth round of the 2024 draft and two picks in the first round of the 2025 draft.
Sources have indicated to the Post that the organization likely isn’t finished making deals.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.