The Tennessee Girls Lacrosse Association crowned a pair of state champions on Saturday, both of which were local schools.
In the public school division, No. 3 Ravenwood dominated No. 6 Cookeville 19-3 in Seymour, which is located outside of Knoxville in East Tennessee.
The Raptors survived a "Battle of the Woods" thriller in the semifinals on Friday, defeating rival No. 8 Brentwood 18-15. Cookeville took out host No. 7 Seymour 18-14.
In the first round of action, Seymour defeated No. 14 Page 13-5, Brentwood took out No. 13 Farragut 17-5, Cookeville beat No. 18 Franklin 8-6, and Ravenwood nearly shut out No. 22 Ooltewah 21-1.
In the private school division, top-ranked Harpeth Hall defeated No. 2 Ensworth 9-7 on the Tigers home field in a matchup between the top two teams in the state. Harpeth Hall completed their quest for back-to-back state titles with the win.
In the semifinals on Friday, Ensworth won 10-9 over No. 4 Hutchison, while Harpeth Hall defeated No 5. Girls Prep 18-7.
In the first round, Ensworth won over No. 9 Briarcrest 22-3, Hutchison beat No. 10 Baylor 14-5, Girls Prep defeated No. 11 CPA 15-3, and Harpeth Hall knocked out No. 12 St. Mary's 21-5.
