Zachary Egli saw an opening, so he fired the puck on net.
“Top right off his head,” is how the Ravenwood right wing described his wrist shot from the bottom of the right faceoff circle that bounced off Mt. Juliet-Green Hill-Lebanon goalie Robert Simonik into the back of the net, giving the Raptors their second consecutive Predators Cup championship.
That unassisted goal with 9:11 left in overtime gave Ravenwood a 2-1 win at the Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Wednesday night.
“He’s a very great goalie,” said Egli, a senior who missed three games with a knee injury early in the season. “I’ve played against him for years, very tough to beat. Everyone on this team stayed together the last part of the year and that’s how we won this championship.”
Simonik was named Most Valuable Player as the senior’s 43-save performance almost single-handedly kept Mt. Juliet-Green Hill-Lebanon (10-8-1) in the game.
“It was constantly under pressure, and I just had to keep my team in it,” Simonik said. “It’s not really heartbreaking. It was a really great season, and I’m glad we came this far.”
Ravenwood (14-2-2) swept four playoff games, outscoring its Greater Nashville Area Scholastic Hockley League opponents 21-4.
“Going through a year like that after winning, you feel like you’ve got a target on your back, and to be able to step up to the plate and deliver against a great team like Mt. Juliet is really special,” Raptors coach Mike Driscoll said. “Always harder the second time. Egli has been a rock for us this entire season.”
The Raptors won their eighth cup, including 2017, 2016, 2013, 2012, 2010 and 2006.
Egli had a point-blank shot from about 10 feet away on the winning goal.
“I had a concussion (earlier in season) and I didn’t want to get hit in the head, so I leaned out of it,” Simonik said. “I didn’t think it was gonna go in, but it’s rough and I’ve just got to live with it.”
A Raptors shot earlier in the game hit Simonik in the head.
Mt. Juliet-Green Hill-Lebanon was penalized twice early in the overtime, but it survived 1:02 of a 5-on-3 advantage.
Gavin Hussey’s power-play goal gave Ravenwood a 1-0 lead with 12:26 remaining in the second period.
Egli’s senior linemate beat Simonik with a wrister from the low slot after receiving Luke Schenkel’s pass from the corner.
“It was just good puck movement by the team,” Hussey said. “I got lucky that the goalie was slow to get across the crease and it was wide open. He’s such a tough goalie. For him to carry that team on his back, (45) shots, only a couple goals, that’s amazing. He’s fast.”
Kyle Alsaker’s breakaway goal for Mt. Juliet-Green Hill-Lebanon tied the game at 1-1 with 2:57 left in the second period.
Ravenwood goalie Ryan Farrell earned the win with 15 saves as the Raptors kept the puck in Mt. Juliet-GH-Leb’s zone for much of the night.
“Elation and relief are the two words,” Driscoll said of his emotions when Egli scored the game-winner, setting off a wild celebration by the Raptors as they pounded the glass to celebrate with the gray-clad student section and jumped into a dogpile on the ice near Farrell.
“Since day one we walked in the locker room and said our goal is to win a championship and so anything short of that would have been disappointing,” Driscoll said. “Listen, winning a championship at any level is hard and to be able to do it two years in a row with a similar group of guys is a really special moment, and I’m really happy for these guys.”
Williamson County teams have won 16 of the 24 cups, including 13 of the last 14.
The following players were named to the GNASH league all-star game, which takes place on March 1 at 8 p.m. at the Bellevue Ford Ice Center.
|D
|Franklin/BGA
|41
|Gavin
|Akers
|Jr
|D
|Brentwood
|12
|Kyle
|Barbarite
|Sr
|D
|Brentwood
|58
|Dom
|Kamssu
|Sr
|D
|Ravenwood
|77
|Lucas
|Powell
|Sr
|D
|Pope Prep/MLK/CPA
|20
|Isaac
|Rice
|Jr
|D
|Ravenwood
|55
|Luke
|Shenkel
|Sr
|D
|USN/BA/FRA
|24
|Nick
|Venable
|Jr
|F
|USN/BA/FRA
|7
|Ryan
|Barrett
|Jr
|F
|Station Camp-Liberty Creek
|15
|Teagan
|Bartz
|Sr
|F
|Ravenwood
|38
|Zach
|Egli
|Sr
|F
|Ravenwood
|22
|Owen
|Gilroy
|Sr
|F
|Tn Outlaws
|9
|Caleb
|Kheun
|Sr
|F
|Brentwood
|4
|Stevie
|Lipa
|Sr
|F
|Ravenwood
|17
|Liam
|Powell
|So
|F
|Tn Outlaws
|12
|Jacon
|Schenk
|Jr
|F
|Brentwood
|16
|Larsen
|Smidt
|Sr
|F
|Hendersonville/Beech
|12
|Connor
|Smith
|Sr
|F
|Franklin/BGA
|71
|Matt
|Yurjevich
|Sr
|G
|Tn Outlaws
|29
|Brayden
|Cyphers
|Sr
|G
|Ravenwood
|30
|Ryan
|Farrell
|Sr
|G
|USN/BA/FRA
|72
|Jordin
|Palmeri
|Sr
|D
|Summit-Page
|18
|Mason
|Breedlove
|Sr
|D
|Rutherford Co Rampage
|15
|Ethan
|Fredericks
|Jr
|D
|Montgomery Bell Academy
|7
|Cooper
|Greene
|Sr
|D
|Mt Juliet/Green Hill/Lebanon
|11
|Easton
|Kreszke
|Sr
|D
|Rutherford Co Rampage
|21
|Jacob
|Littleton
|Sr
|D
|Independence
|25
|Camden
|Rummo
|Sr
|D
|Father Ryan
|8
|Alton
|Wirth
|Sr
|F
|Mt Juliet/Green Hill/Lebanon
|94
|Kyle
|Alsaker
|Sr
|F
|Mt Juliet/Green Hill/Lebanon
|20
|Jordan
|Antar
|Fr
|F
|Mt Juliet/Green Hill/Lebanon
|8
|Braylen
|Cox
|Sr
|F
|Rutherford Co Rampage
|83
|Justin
|Dickinson
|Jr
|F
|Summit-Page
|77
|Zach
|Ellis
|So
|F
|Montgomery Bell Academy
|11
|Lee
|Guy
|Jr
|F
|Nolensville/Ensworth/Lipscomb
|10
|Seth
|Hagan
|Sr
|F
|Rutherford Co Rampage
|72
|Cam
|Hawkins
|Sr
|F
|Father Ryan
|7
|Austin
|Hester
|Jr
|F
|Father Ryan
|78
|James Thomas
|Schmidt
|Sr
|F
|Nolensville/Ensworth/Lipscomb
|48
|Ben
|Sonkin
|Jr
|G
|Mt Juliet/Green Hill/Lebanon
|52
|Robbie
|Simonik
|Sr
|G
|Centennial
|88
|Drew
|Stratton
|So
|G
|Montgomery Bell Academy
|1
|Hunter
|Weieck
|So
