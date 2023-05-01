The Ravenwood Raptors girls flag football team won their second Williamson County Schools championship in a row on Sunday in Brentwood.
The tournament, which was hosted by Ravenwood, was just the league's second-ever after its announcement in June 2021 and it's inaugural season last spring.
3-seed Ravenwood defeated 5-seed Summit 20-6 in the championship game after making it through the nine-team bracket. Quarterback Emma Rayl through a pair of touchdowns to Kendall Curran and Abbie Cullen, while Bella Macaso ran back a 78-yard interception for a score.
The Raptors beat 2-seed Fairview 20-13 in the semifinals and 6-seed Brentwood 49-0 in the first round.
The day-long affair started with a 13-7 win for 9-seed Independence over 8-seed Nolensville in the play-in game.
In the other first round matchups, Summit beat 4-seed Page 19-12, Fairview defeated 7-seed Centennial 21-12, and Independence upset 1-seed Franklin 13-12 in double overtime. The Admirals were 7-1 entering the tournament.
In the second semifinal matchup, Summit took down the Cinderella story Eagles 32-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.