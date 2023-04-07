The Tennessee Titans and star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons have agreed in principle on a four-year contract extension, ESPN’s Turron Davenport reports.
“We are not done yet,” Simmons said on Twitter. “We have so much work to do!”
Simmons’ role with the team has been a key consideration for new general manager Ran Carthon, who quickly moved away from several veterans upon coming to Nashville from the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year.
Simmons, named second-team All Pro in 2022 and 2021, said last year that he was unsure if the Titans would be able to afford a contract extension. In 2022, he made $2.21 million and is due north of $10 million next season. But according to Spotrac, his market value is a bit more than $26 million annually, which would place him among the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL.
The Titans picked Simmons in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.