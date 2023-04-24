The offseason mass exodus from Memorial Gymnasium continues. According to a report from 247Sports, Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence has become the latest Commodore to enter the transfer portal.
The junior guard enjoyed a breakout campaign in his first season as a full-time starter in Nashville, finishing second on the team in scoring at 13.1 points per game on 50.2% shooting and adding 4.4 rebounds per contest.
Previously, Lawrence had tested the NBA Draft waters while maintaining his college eligibility.
Vanderbilt has now lost seven of its top nine leading scorers from last season's NIT quarterfinalist including transfers Jordan Wright to LSU and Myles Stute to South Carolina.
Ezra Manjon (10.5 points per game) and Colin Smith are the only members of the team's eight-man rotation returning. The 'Dores have added Lehigh's Evan Taylor (14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds) from the transfer portal.
