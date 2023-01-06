For just the second time in over a month, the Nashville Predators have won consecutive games, and All-Star goaltender Juuse Saros is to thank.
Saros was named to the 2023 All-Star roster for the Central Division during Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes — a game in which he set a Predators franchise record with 64 saves.
"It's a nice feeling, most of all to get the two points,” Saros said, via the team’s official website. “It was a sweaty night, but nice to get the win. …That was kind of the theme of the game and they're that kind of a team too. So I had to guess it was not going to slow down."
Added forward Mark Jankowski: "He's an All-Star for a reason. That was an unbelievable game by him.”
Saros’ 64 saves are tied for the third-most in an NHL regular-season game, and he became just the second goalie with 64 or more saves in a winning effort, and the fourth goalie with 64 or more saves in a single game in NHL history, per NHL PR.
Saros also recorded the most single-game saves since Ron Tugnutt’s 70 in 1991.
“You’ve got to give credit where credit is due; (Saros) played as good a game in net as you’re ever going to see,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.
Thursday also marked the second straight All-Star nod for Saros, making him the second goalie in franchise history to make multiple All-Star appearances, and the third to make an All-Star team.
The 27-year-old is 5-2-3 in his last 10 starts, allowing three goals or fewer in every game with a save percentage of .900 or better in nine of them.
"He's our best player and that's why he was selected [for the All-Star Game],” defenseman Mattias Ekholm told the team’s official website. “He shows it night in and night out. …I feel like he's been the one keeping us in the games, and even though we may have played poorly, he's been there to bail us out.”
Among goalies with 20 or more starts, Saros leads the NHL in shots faced (959) and saves (880), and he is tied for the sixth-best save percentage (.918), has the 11th-most wins (14), and has the 13th-best goals-against average (2.77).
This season, Saros has been an analytics darling, ranking in the top 15 in several categories, including puck freezes (198, third), high-danger saves (232, third), high-danger save percentage (.853, fourth), goals saved above expected (13.3, sixth), wins above replacement (2.22, sixth), goals-against average better than expected (0.48, seventh) and save percentage on unblocked shots (.954, 11th).
