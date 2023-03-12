With only four teams remaining in the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, a trip to the championship game was on the line Saturday. Despite respectable efforts from both underdogs, the two top-seeded squads came out on top. Here’s how it all went down at Bridgestone Arena in the semis.
Tide rolls in second half to knock out Mizzou
While 1-seed Alabama didn’t have quite the dominant performance it had Friday over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide found their footing after halftime to best the 4-seed Missouri Tigers.
The game started out as a low-scoring affair, with neither team making a 3-pointer until Tigers senior guard Nick Honor hit one at the 8:58 mark of the first half. The Tide missed their first 10 attempts from deep, with Noah Clowney finally breaking the ice.
“He’s a confident kid,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said of Clowney. “We tried to pump our guys full of confidence. He continues to shoot even if he’s had games where he’s gone through a lot of misses.”
Despite shooting the ball poorly, Alabama was able to build a double-digit lead by out-rebounding Missouri 25-12 in the first half. With back-to-back Missouri threes from Noah Carter and Deandre Gholston, and later a fallaway corner three from D’moi Hodge, the Tigers cut the Tide’s lead to just two points at halftime, 31-29.
Out of the half, Hodge connected on another three followed by an and-one finish from Gholston to put the pressure on Bama. That’s when, midway through the second half, Nashville native Brandon Miller and Noah Gurley connected on back-to-back threes to put Alabama up by eight and propel them to a 72-61 win.
Miller led the way for Alabama per usual with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with a dozen rebounds. With that scoring performance, he broke Utah Jazz guard Colin Sexton’s program record for most points in a season by a freshman with 645 and counting.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Miller said, “but without my team, I wouldn’t have done it … just them being here for me, [it] really [builds] my confidence to break records like that.”
With another double-digit win, the Tide secured the first spot in Sunday’s SEC Tournament Championship game.
Aggies sustain pesky Commodores’ comeback effort
After a tour de force in the second half of their matchup with Arkansas on Friday, the 2-seed Texas A&M Aggies kept on rolling right from the jump against 6-seed Vanderbilt. The Aggies never trailed, as the fatigue of playing three games in three days crept in for coach Jerry Stackhouse’s Commodores.
It seemed like nothing would go right for the Commodores. They put themselves behind the 8-ball by committing 12 turnovers in the first half alone and getting doubled-up by the Aggies on the boards.
The Commodores played a much cleaner and more competitive second half, trimming what was once a 27-point A&M lead down to as few as 11 with 2:22 to play. The duo of Jordan Wright and Tyrin Lawrence was the main catalyst in the comeback effort — combining for 31 second-half points — but each time the Commodores landed a punch, the Aggies had a counter. Taylor Wade IV was somewhat of a safety net for the Aggies when the tables started to turn a bit, as the sophomore guard put up 16 of his 25 points in the second half to help A&M keep Vanderbilt at bay.
“I was trying to control the game a little bit,” said Taylor. “That was scoring, trying to get stops and assists.”
Time will tell if the Commodores did enough this week to earn an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. It’s looking bleak, but there’s plenty of reason to have the Selection Sunday show on at the team facility come Sunday afternoon. Regardless, Stackhouse believes they’ve earned “a taste” of the big dance.
“When they talk about [the SEC] getting eight or nine teams [in the NCAA Tournament], there’s no way you’re going to tell me that we’re not one of the best eight teams in the league,” Stackhouse said. “For us to get an opportunity to hear our name called tomorrow would be very, very rewarding to all of us, and especially to those guys.”
Championship game will feature top two teams
There was no shortage of exciting upsets in the tournament, but in the end, Sunday’s championship game will be chalk as the top two teams go at it. In the lone regular season matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M a week ago, the Aggies beat Alabama by a score of 67-61. With both teams firing on all cylinders, expect sparks to fly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.