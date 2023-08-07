+24
The Music City Grand Prix returned to downtown Nashville for the third time over the weekend, with Andretti Autosport's Kyle Kirkwood taking home the trophy Sunday.
Scott McLaughlin of Penske finished second, while Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou ended the race in third place.
Josef Newgarden, the Penske racer who hails from Hendersonville, just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish.
Photos by Casey Gower
