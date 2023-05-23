It was a busy first day of Spring Fling on Monday. Let's take a look at the results from across Williamson County and the Nashville-area.
Baseball
Centennial (25-12) defeated Walker Valley (22-14) 4-1 in the opening game of the Class 4A tournament for the program's first-ever state tournament win. The Cougars will face the winner of Collierville on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Ryan Yates went the distance for Centennial, tossing five strikeouts and allowing just four hits in seven innings. Ermiel Rosado, Malaki Moore, and Ryan Sweeney each drove in a run. Moore was 2-3 from the plate, while Sweeney added a double.
Independence (32-11) fell 7-4 to Farragut (33-8) in the other side of the 4A bracket. Mark Harrell (2-3 with a home run and a RBI) and Tyler Allen (two RBI) led the Eagles at the plate.
Independence will face Stewarts Creek at 10 a.m. in an elimination game on Wednesday.
Other Local Baseball Scores:
4A:
Clarksville 10 Stewarts Creek 0
AAA:
Greenbrier 5 Lincoln County 4
AA:
White House Heritage 7 Forrest 6
A:
Eagleville 2 Coalfield 0
DI-A:
Goodpasture 6 Silverdale 0
DII-AA:
Lipscomb Academy 6 McCallie 5
Knoxville Catholic 2 CPA 0
Softball
Nolensville (40-14) ace Rylan Smith had a huge outing on Tuesday, leading the Knights to 3-1 win over Coffee County (27-8) thanks to an 18-strikeout, complete-game one-hitter. Smith passed the 1,000 strikeout mark for her career in the win.
Jaycee Bilbrey went 2-4 with a double, and Sydney Dickinson drove in two runs with her double in the program's state tournament debut. The Knights will face Arlington on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Other Local Softball Scores:
4A:
Green Hill 13 Riverdale 3
A:
Eagleville 10 North Greene 0
Soccer
Brentwood remained unbeaten on the season on Tuesday, improving to a perfect 23-0 and advancing their overall winning streak to 29 games with a 1-0 win over Bearden (18-1-3) in the Class AAA quarterfinals.
The Bruins and the Bulldogs met in last season's championship and were the top two teams in the state coming into the tournament. Both teams were also ranked in the top 10 in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, with Brentwood at No. 2 and Bearden ranked 10th.
Brentwood handed them their first loss of the season in the match. Goalkeeper Thomas Fields made six saves to force the shutout. Cooper Bailey scored the game's lone goal in the 20th minute of action, with Cline Simmons and Jack Boring earning assists on the play.
However, with just over two minutes left to play and with Bearden trying for a tying score, Bailey was handed a red card. Barring a successful appeal, he will now have to miss Brentwood's semifinal matchup with Bartlett on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and any potential final matchup.
Other Local Soccer Scores:
AAA:
Station Camp 3 Siegel 1
Bartlett 2 LaVergne 0
AA:
Valor College Prep 2 East Hamilton 2. Valor Prep wins 4-3 on penalties
MLK 2 Signal Mountain 0
A:
Merrol Hyde 1 Harpeth 0
Boys Tennis
A:
Merrol Hyde 4 Chester County 0
AA:
Science Hill 4 Hendersonville 0
Collierville 4 Brentwood 1
DI-A:
CAK 4 USN 3
DII-AA:
McCallie 4 MBA 0
Girls Tennis
AA:
Science Hill 5 Ravenwood 0
DII-AA:
Knoxville Catholic 4 Ensworth 0
